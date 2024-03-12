guess what Lego Fortnite microtransactions are the talk of the town

LEGO Fortnite Now includes expensive microtransactions to get more build options. Players have been complaining about it, while some issues have not been fixed since release.

Last December, Fortnite Received a new game mode that quickly found its audience: LEGO Fortnite, a mix between survival and construction in the world of famous Danish bricks. Where is the game today? Some members of the community have begun to speak out in recent days, due to the introduction of expensive microtransactions.

Introduced on March 7, microtransactions take the form of kits that “ Includes structures, construction components and decorative items ” They are themed (Boulevard by the Sea, Castle of the Lion Knights, etc.) and cost between 1,900 and 2,500 V-Bucks, or about €20. This is more than twice as expensive as the Battle Pass. Fortnite. But it is not these exorbitant prices that really crystallize the depression.

DLC for Lego Fortnite // Source: Epic Games

Lego Fortnite fans want improvements, not microtransactions

In a thread posted on Reddit on March 8, KevinStoli, who is not against microtransactions and has already spent money on them, said: FortniteSums up the players’ angst perfectly LEGO Fortnite : ” Honestly, I don’t mind paying for certain in-game items. We all knew it would happen eventually, but I expected it to be a little later, with the game in better shape. » He, like many others, criticizes Epic Games for investing resources in integrating micropayments instead of fixing persistent bugs.

As a bonus, KevinStoli believes the basic content is woefully inadequate: “ I’m already bored with this game, I’ve collected almost everything and reached the end of the game. Why would I want to spend money on pre-built kits? » careful_salad_245 is on the same wavelength: “ They can sell packs, but the problem is that the game hasn’t reached the point where you can start charging. »

Lego Fortnite releases DLC charged $54.97 to allow players to use blue CoachNaylorTV on Reddit

In response to this topic, some are concerned about the future of LEGO Fortnite. OGZeoMaddox goes so far as to imagine a conspiracy theory. That includes the idea that Epic Games deliberately charges a high price for this DLC so that the success is ridiculous and encourages them to drop the mod due to perceived disinterest. ” This scares me too. I had high hopes for this game. I haven’t given up yet, but this decision has dampened my optimism for the future. », Biggs3333 is full.

On Twitter, you can find messages that are just as important, but more about the prices charged. For example, Internet user Saber is estimated Message published on 10 March : ” No. I’m not going to pay $20 to get builds that I can only use in one mod. This pack should cost a maximum of 300 V-Bucks. » Others suggest that Epic Games should offer texture packs instead (as in this case Minecraft) or stronger themes (such as a world inspired by the Avengers).

