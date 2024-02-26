Games

Info, Streams, Schedule, Results, Rankings

Find all the information, schedule, results and rankings for the Spring Split of Division 2 of the French League of Legends League (LFL Div.2) Season 2024.

Schedule for Week 6 of Div.2

Monday February 19 (The matches have been postponed until Saturday, February 24)

  • finish

    Project winners

    Joblife

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Achroma

    The Japan Corp. Esports

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    MHSC Esports

    Lily Esport

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Shonen Soul

    IZI Dream

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Klanik Esports

    Xerens

    regular season

    regular season

Tuesday, February 20

  • finish

    Xerens

    Achroma

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Klanik Esports

    MHSC Esports

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    The Japan Corp. Esports

    IZI Dream

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Shonen Soul

    Joblife

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Lily Esport

    Project winners

    regular season

    regular season

Friday 23 February

  • finish

    Achroma

    Project winners

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Lily Esport

    Klanik Esports

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    MHSC Esports

    IZI Dream

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    The Japan Corp. Esports

    Joblife

    regular season

    regular season

  • finish

    Shonen Soul

    Xerens

    regular season

    regular season

2024 Div.2 regular season standings

order

teams

victories

Defeat

1 Easy Dream 9 1
Joblife 9 1
3 Here Japan Corp. Esports 7 3
4 Lily Esport 5 5
MHSC Esports 5 5
Xerens 5 5
7 Shonen Soul 4 6
8 Achroma 3 7
9 Klanik Esport 2 8
10 Project winners 1 9

