Info, Streams, Schedule, Results, Rankings

Find all the information, schedule, results and rankings for the Spring Split of Division 2 of the French League of Legends League (LFL Div.2) Season 2024.
Schedule for Week 6 of Div.2
Monday February 19 (The matches have been postponed until Saturday, February 24)
-
finish
Project winners
Joblife
regular season
-
finish
Achroma
The Japan Corp. Esports
regular season
-
finish
MHSC Esports
Lily Esport
regular season
-
finish
Shonen Soul
IZI Dream
regular season
-
finish
Klanik Esports
Xerens
regular season
Tuesday, February 20
-
finish
Xerens
Achroma
regular season
-
finish
Klanik Esports
MHSC Esports
regular season
-
finish
The Japan Corp. Esports
IZI Dream
regular season
-
finish
Shonen Soul
Joblife
regular season
-
finish
Lily Esport
Project winners
regular season
Friday 23 February
-
finish
Achroma
Project winners
regular season
-
finish
Lily Esport
Klanik Esports
regular season
-
finish
MHSC Esports
IZI Dream
regular season
-
finish
The Japan Corp. Esports
Joblife
regular season
-
finish
Shonen Soul
Xerens
regular season
2024 Div.2 regular season standings
|
order
|
teams
|
victories
|
Defeat
|1
|Easy Dream
|9
|1
|–
|Joblife
|9
|1
|3
|Here Japan Corp. Esports
|7
|3
|4
|Lily Esport
|5
|5
|–
|MHSC Esports
|5
|5
|–
|Xerens
|5
|5
|7
|Shonen Soul
|4
|6
|8
|Achroma
|3
|7
|9
|Klanik Esport
|2
|8
|10
|Project winners
|1
|9