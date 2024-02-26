Info, Streams, Schedule, Results, Rankings

Find all the information, schedule, results and rankings for the Spring Split of Division 2 of the French League of Legends League (LFL Div.2) Season 2024.

Schedule for Week 6 of Div.2

Monday February 19 (The matches have been postponed until Saturday, February 24)



finish Project winners Joblife regular season

finish Achroma The Japan Corp. Esports regular season

finish MHSC Esports Lily Esport regular season

finish Shonen Soul IZI Dream regular season

finish Klanik Esports Xerens regular season

Tuesday, February 20



finish Xerens Achroma regular season

finish Klanik Esports MHSC Esports regular season

finish The Japan Corp. Esports IZI Dream regular season

finish Shonen Soul Joblife regular season

finish Lily Esport Project winners regular season

Friday 23 February



finish Achroma Project winners regular season

finish Lily Esport Klanik Esports regular season

finish MHSC Esports IZI Dream regular season

finish The Japan Corp. Esports Joblife regular season

finish Shonen Soul Xerens regular season

2024 Div.2 regular season standings