Lady Gaga in “Fortnite”, a new phase of convergence between music and video games

We don’t yet know what form Lady Gaga’s intervention will take: the distribution of new unreleased pieces or simple cosmetic items to look like… but Experts are banking on a massive virtual concertTo kick off the new season of “Fortnite Festival”, A game mode was launched in December 2023 , devoted entirely to music. For four years, artists have been jostling to appear on the unique video game scene that “Fortnite” has to offer.

Because if originally, in 2017, “Fortnite” was a competitive shooter With 100 players competing on an increasingly narrow field until only one remains, it becomes difficult to summarize everything that Epic Games’ video games have to offer today. A huge game service, which claims 500 million registered players.

This large audience is also the envy of the music world, whose financial health is considerably less good than that of video games. In 2020, rapper Travis Scott opened the breach in Fortnite with five free and historic concerts.

In total confinement, he invaded the world of sport in a massive form of singing, walking and dancing in the midst of 28 million spectators (in five concerts in total) who could move freely. Then repeated performances by other artists, such as Eminem. The rapper also went giant in 2023, breathing fire and rapping in the middle of a ruined city.

As for the French woman Aya Nakamura, in 2022 she offered the international Fortnite audience a selection of pieces where players were transported to different gaming universes in control of a speedboat or swimming on the ocean floor.

An open world, no stage, no separation from people, and every time a unique immersion experience in the imagination of these artists. The concept is attractive both to them and to the audience.

Next to take the plunge should be the ever so elusive Lady Gaga. The singer also announced it with great humor, retweeting a tweet from 2019 where she bluntly asked, spelling error included, “What’s a fortnight?” A mistake that she corrects five years later, an image partially shows how she will look in the game.

Now, even the stars know very well how “Fortnite” is written… and the huge audience that the game can bring them.