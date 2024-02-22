GTA 6 players will need to upgrade their PlayStation 5 for the best experience

Grand Theft Auto VI The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles are on their way next year, but PS5 owners may not be as prepared as they think.

Raise your hand if you just want a copy GTA VI Fall on your knees? It’s been a long and arduous wait, but the next installment in Rockstar Games’ classic series is expected to arrive in 2025. Indicates the latest earnings call. GTA VI It will most likely drop in January, February or March of the same year, but subsequent revisions to the figures suggest that its launch is now planned for April 2025 or later. Everything is speculative at the moment. One thing we do know is that by this summer, Rockstar will be looking to jump into marketing, which will hopefully result in new trailers and gameplay. In the meantime, PS5 owners are warned that GTA VI According to the rumor, the upcoming PS5 Pro may have been designed with it in mind.

Sony has been rumored for some time to release a PlayStation 5 Pro model in the second half of 2024. The console is expected to feature eight-core Zen 2 processors clocked at 4GHz, 2.8 RDNA 3 GPU GHz. Also 16 GB GDDR6 memory at 18,000 MT/s with a bandwidth of 587 GB/s. A powerhouse of consoles.

If a power plant is required GTA VIThe first trailer for the is something to talk about. This looks like an incredibly demanding game – and as Push Square points out, Sony wants to make PlayStation a place where GTA VI Feel more comfortable. If they can release a console that can comfortably support this big of a game, it could definitely just prove to be a lucrative business move.

Serkan Toto of consultancy Kanton Games said (via Push Square): “There seems to be a broad consensus in the gaming industry that Sony is indeed gearing up to launch the PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024, and Sony will want to make sure it has great hardware ready when it does.” GTA VI will be released in 2025, a launch that will boost the entire video game industry. Will you be considering upgrading to the PlayStation 5 Pro, or are we too close to the PlayStation 6 launch?