Already the first pentacle in this LEC Spring Split, a feat signed by Hans Sama

Facing Team BDS, G2 Esports team botlaner Hans Sama achieved the first pentacle of the LEC Spring Split Season 2024. At Smolder, the French competitor wreaked real carnage in the enemy ranks, allowing his team to impose itself against the Swiss. Organize and win the first victory in this segment.

Smolder, again and again

The opening night of the 2024 LEC Spring Split featured a thrilling showdown between European title holders and Winter Split champions G2 Esports and Team BDS. The match, played in the Bo1 format, ended with a resounding victory for G2 Esports after 38 minutes, with an exceptional performance from the Caps playing Ahri. The victory kicked off G2 Esports’ season in spectacular fashion, taking them to the top of the standings.

It was at the end of that match that French botliner Hans Sama of G2 Esports wowed the crowd with a spectacular pentacle with Smolder. The feat, which occurred in the 37th minute of the game and when G2 was leading with a 4k gold advantage, was Pentakill’s first of this LEC Spring Split and Hans Sami’s fourth of his career. The scene occurred after G2 Nashor primed the opponent to trick him into revealing himself. The team then aimed to engage in a decisive team fight, which was triggered by an excellent flanking maneuver from Caps. Well positioned and effectively protected by his teammates, Hans Sama inflicted significant damage on the opposition ranks, eliminating his opponents in succession. The highlight of the show, this memorable pentacle in the BDS jungle, allowed G2 to gain a decisive numerical superiority to close out the match and record a landmark victory from the start of the season.

Since his introduction to the live servers on January 31 and his arrival in competition since mid-February (with the date fluctuating depending on the different leagues), Smolder has quickly made his mark in the world of League of Legends. With 24 out of 52 pentacles (in 502 games) since his release by Leaguepedia, Smolder has once again shown his great influence and popularity in competitions, showing the champion’s significant footprint in the competitive landscape, especially in the late game. For comparison, Kaisa achieved her 24th pentacle in her 1597th game, while Zeri reached the milestone in her 1889th match.