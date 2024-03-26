Season 2 release date is getting clear, you have to be patient

After a hugely successful first season, The Last of Us will soon return for a highly anticipated second season. While filming started a few weeks ago, it is rumored that the series will return in early 2025, probably in March or April.

mythological video game, The Last of Us Last year it was entitled to a series adaptation. The showrunners succeeded in their gamble by faithfully embracing certain parts of the plot while taking welcome script liberties, such as the development of the romance between Bill and Frank. All eyes are now on the second round of episodes that will hit our screens next year.

As a reminder, shooting for season 2 started a few weeks ago. Usually well-informed about upcoming movies and series, insider DanielRPK has just revealed some interesting information on the subject. In this case, Pedro Pascal will have already finished filming his scenes (which players won’t be surprised by. Our Last Part II (Second season source material). However, production should last until next summer.

The Last of Us Season 2: Towards a Spring 2025 Release?

That being said, what about the Season 2 release date? We already knew that the series would return in 2025. But our informant has just revealed a more specific release window. According to him, another function of The Last of Us Will be released in early 2025, probably April or May. So we’ll have to be patient, but fans now have a better idea of ​​how much time is left to meet Joel, Ellie, and the others.

Despite the seriousness of the source, it is worth noting that this is by no means official information. So it should be treated with caution while waiting for confirmation (or denial) from HBO. In season 2, viewers will especially find new faces on screen, starting with the character of Abby who will be played by Caitlin Dever. This is a central character that we play in the game.

Other actors and actresses have also been confirmed, including Danny Ramirez (Manny), Ariella Baer (Mel), Tati Gabriel (Nora) and Spencer Lord (Owen). Pedro Pascal and Bela Ramsay will apparently return to play the iconic pair of survivors.