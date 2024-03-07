An explosive mix between Red Dead Redemption 2 and Resident Evil awaits you in this free download! Don’t miss this awesome experience.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most acclaimed games of all time, Rockstar Games never gave us a single-player expansion.

Released in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Red Dead Redemption 2 was well received by fans and even achieved a score as high as 97 on aggregate website Metacritic, making it an exceptional game. As a result, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Red Redemption 3, which is expected to come just after the release of GTA VI in 2025.

Even more baffling is that Red Dead Redemption 2 didn’t get a single-player expansion, while the original 2010 game featured a spectacular undead nightmare. Fans were also hoping that Red Dead Redemption 2 could be a sequel to Undead Nightmare, but that possibility now seems unlikely.

Luckily, fans have taken matters into their own hands with mods such as the ‘Misterix Redemption’ mod for PC created by HermanDude, available for free on Nexusmods, which should be a treat for Resident Evil fans.

This mod adds numerous mythical creatures to the game, both fantastic and deadly, including not only zombies but also vampires, megalodons and more to hunt. I would love to see how Arthur Morgan manages to kill Megalodon. Take that, Jason Statham!

The ‘Misterix Redemption’ mod is obviously still in its alpha phase, so it’s safe to expect some bugs and glitches. That said, it at least promises a lot of fun.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Additionally, it is backward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.