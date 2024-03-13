Team Heretics wins against Fnatic in this Week 1 of the LEC Spring Split

The LEC Spring Split 2024 regular season continues on Day 3 with a clash between Team Heretics and Fnatic. Although Fnatic took control of the game early on, it was Team Heretics who eventually emerged victorious, thanks to the excellent performance of their jungler, Jankos.

Fnatic made a comeback

The competition continues in full swing on the third day of the first week of the 2024 LEC regular season, and the anticipated clash between Team Heretics and Fnatic promises to be particularly captivating. This meeting is an important test for both the teams. For Heretics, this is a chance to show they can compete with the big names in the LEC, while Fnatic aims to solidify its leadership position and continue its flawless start to the regular season.

Team Heretics, with a mixed record of one win in two games, looks to improve its strategy to overcome its weak points. Although the team has shown satisfying moments of play, it has not yet reached a level that would allow it to stand out clearly. This match against Fnatic presents an important opportunity to elevate your game and prove your ability to compete with the best. For its part, Fnatic has gotten this new season off to a flying start, already atop the standings, tied with Team Vitality and G2 Esports, thanks to two convincing wins. The team showed a consistent and powerful game, even if there were some minor mistakes. His consistency of performance makes him a formidable opponent for any team.

Great performance from Jankos

Heretics and Fnatic offered a very good game during their encounter, showing the intensity and unpredictability of the competition at the highest level. From the start, Fnatic grabbed two quick kills and established a significant lead of around 4k gold in the 10 minute game. This pressure left Heretics in trouble, especially on the top side, where they seemed overwhelmed by Fnatic’s aggression. . Despite Fnatic’s significant lead, the Heretics didn’t give up. The team attempted to fend off Fnatic’s snowball with skillful skirmishes and well-timed kills, stuck with the tools at their disposal. It was only in the 24th minute that Heretics found an inflection point in the game, winning a decisive teamfight that not only stopped Fnatic’s advance but also secured Nashor, closing part of the gap in the golds.

The rebound marked the start of an impressive comeback on the part of the Heretics, who were able to capitalize on fair engagements and inflict significant damage on Fnatic. Heretics’ attempt to surround Fnatic’s base, however, ran into a stumbling block during the haphazard handling of the midlane teamfight, where Fnatic defended brilliantly by repelling the attack. However, the final act of the play was played around the dragon’s lair, where the final showdown decided the fate of the game. It was the Heretics who, with persistence and flawless execution, won this crucial teamfight, securing a remarkable victory after 41 minutes of intense play. Jankos’ performance over Lee Sin was a key element of this victory, his tactical contribution and his precise interventions contributed greatly to his team’s success.

Match results from Week 1 – Day 3

Monday March 11



finish snap BDS regular season

finish SK Gaming Team spirit regular season

finish GIANTX MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish Team heretics obsessed regular season

finish G2 Esports Carmine Corp regular season

LEC Spring Split Standings