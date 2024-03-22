GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and PS5 only at 30 FPS?

According to the media Digital FoundryIt could be that PS5 Pro Cannot rotate Grand Theft Auto 6 Over 30 FPS. And this may be the case given that the internal structure of the console will not evolve significantly.

GTA 6: Small FPS on PS5 Pro for Blockbuster

According to Richard Leadbetter of Eurogamer.net, the PS5 Pro may not exceed 30 FPS natively for the highly anticipated game. GTA 6. This will all be due to the hardware limitations of the console. Indeed, the next iteration of the Sony console, expected for late 2024, will include the same hardware as the currently marketed iteration. The only significant difference on the CPU is an increase in frequency from 3.50 GHz to 3.85 GHz, which will introduce better game stability. In terms of GPU, the PS5 Pro should probably switch to the RDNA 3 architecture with a total of 3,840 stream processors instead of the RDNA2 architecture and its 2,304 stream processors.

The most important impact for future games and especially for Grand Theft Auto VI will be PSSR Which will significantly increase the performance of games and reduce their impact on hardware. However, you should not expect performance that will break the ceiling. The rest of the hardware will undoubtedly block FPS at one point or another. A problem that PCists know well. Because, make no mistake, home consoles are getting closer and closer to computers.

From our side in the editorial office, we hope that this prediction will not be completely accurate and that the performance will be higher, but we should not dream, Sony is not going to make a monster of power with its PS5 Pro version. We will undoubtedly have to wait for “PS6” to perform well in games like FPS GTA VI.