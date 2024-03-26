Game news We are along for the ride! Considered “highly unlikely”, GTA 6’s postponement has already been contradicted by new sources.

Last week, a rumor circulated by media outlet Kotaku predicted that Grand Theft Auto VI could be released in 2026 in case of production delays. Now, these comments are more than subtle, even completely contradicted by a new source.

Not GTA 6 in 2025, but in 2026? Reliable?

Without getting too carried away, we can easily say Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated video games of today, if not decades. More than ten years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar finally made the project official in December with the first trailer that broke numerous viewing records. from, The game returned to complete radio silence, leaving players with a release date set in 2025 as the only solid information.. However, it wasn’t safe either… at least it wasn’t for a while.

last week, Kotaku, an American site specializing in video games, published an article that caused a huge reaction on the social network. According to their sources, the production of GTA 6 has been delayed and Rockstar has brought its employees back to its premises to deal with the issue. The situation would be so delicate that a scenario in which the game would not be released in 2025, but in 2026 would be considered.. Obviously, this kind of information about the anticipated game as GTA 6 caused a lot of backlash, and some internet users even criticized Kotaku on the veracity of what they were saying. Today, it is a reliable source that has proven itself in the past that once again contradicts this rumor.

According to one source “pure speculation”.

In response to the Kotaku article, Mike Straw, a journalist working for Insider Gaming, spoke. As a reminder, this is a media founded by Tom Henderson, one of the industry’s most famous and trusted insiders. Suffice it to say that their words are relevant. Thus, in a tweet, the senior editor explains:

I’ll say it again because people keep saying it: I’ve contacted multiple sources and have been told that the game is “on schedule” and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is just “pure speculation.”

Saying this again because people are still running with it: I reached out to multiple sources and was told that the game is “on schedule” and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is “pure speculation” https://t .co/jCLRs7QAQw — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) March 25, 2024

If it’s a word-for-word situation, This additional testimony once again contradicts that GTA 6 will be released in 2026. Despite the official communication from Rockstar, nothing can be really certain, so the 2025 horizon is the most reliable at the moment. In the meantime, we invite you to be patient, even though it’s certain that Rockstar will unveil new trailers later this year. It remains to be seen when!