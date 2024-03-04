A little bit of Uncharted and Netflix in the series

Casting announcements for season 2 of The Last of Us continue with four important new faces. One of them was seen in Uncharted and two in the Netflix series.

Nothing can stop The Last of Us Season 2, which has already started filming. For several weeks, the production has been able to give a little more concessions and reveal about the upcoming participants in the HBO series. We already know the cast behind Abby, Jessie and Dina, but certain roles have yet to be revealed. Something new has happened in the past few hours with a bunch of characters important to Abby.

Abby’s team in season 2 of The Last of Us series

The Last of Us series is currently filming and everything seems to be going well so far, including casting for these new episodes. Although some would have preferred to see Shannon Berry as Abby, there was no big uproar when Caitlin Dever was announced for the role. If you played TLOU 2, you know that Abby is not alone in this game. She belongs to a group called the Washington Liberation Front, a new military group first seen in the sequel, with several members. And thanks to Variety , who spilled the beans early, we have a complete look at the casting of Abby’s team in season 2 of The Last of Us.

The most famous recruit is Tati Gabriel. A young actress who starred in the film Uncharted where she played the antagonist Joe Braddock. But you may have also seen him in the Netflix series YOU. She was Marianne in seasons 3 and 4. She was cast as Nora Harris. Danny Ramirez, who played Mickey Garcia in Top Gun Maverick, will play Manny. Ariella Baer has been cast in the game as the pregnant Doctor Mel, while Owen will be played by Spencer Lord (The Good Doctor, Family Law).

Hence Last of Us season 2 is taking shape and is keen to place secondary characters in the plot. To find out if Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin made the right choice, go somewhere in 2025, airing on HBO Max. By then, the SVOD service should finally be available here.

Members of the Washington Liberation Front in TLOU HBO

Caitlin Dever as Abby Anderson

Tati Gabriel as Nora Harris

Danny Ramirez as Manny Alvarez

Spencer Lord Owen Moore

Ariella Bear as Mel