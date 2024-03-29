GTA 6: No delay confirmed despite rumours

Last week, a report from Kotaku rocked the gaming world claiming that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is at risk of being delayed until 2026 due to alleged development issues. The news sent Take-Two Interactive shares plummeting and panic on social media.

However, after this article was published, Insider Gaming contacted several sources close to the game’s development, all of whom claimed that GTA 6 was “on track” and that any thoughts of a delay at this point were “pure speculation.”

Three days later, Kotaku amended its article, adding that while a 2025 launch was at one point considered, that is no longer the target. Discussions of a delay seem to have little or no relevance to those interviewed, as the planned 2025 release date is still on the table. According to unnamed sources, there is no indication that the game is behind at all at this stage.

It’s also worth noting that the early 2025 release for GTA 6 was never planned for the first few months of the year. So, despite the rumors and speculation, Rockstar continues to move forward with development of the game, including a return to desktop, to meet its original 2025 release schedule.

In conclusion, GTA 6 seems to be on track for a 2025 release, and the delay rumors seem to be unfounded. So fans can continue to wait for the next iteration of this iconic video game franchise.