Nongshim Redforce announced the resignation of its head coach

In a decisive turn for the Nongshim Redforce in the middle of the 2024 LCK Spring Split regular season, Heo “Irian” Yeong-cheol resigned from his role as head coach following the team’s disappointing performance. Park “Chely” Seung-jin will replace her on an interim basis.

Irian Nongshim leaves the Redforce

After a short break due to Lunar New Year celebrations, the LCC resumed its activities on February 14, entering the fourth week of the regular segment of the season. Gen.G currently leads the standings thanks to their recent win over HLE, however the reigning champions suffered their first loss of the season earlier this week against KT Rolster. Just behind, the T1 and KT Rolster compete for the second and third spots respectively. At the other end of the table, OKSavingsBank BRION are in last place after seven matches without a win, while DRX and Nongshim RedForce are up, with just one win each.

For the Nongshim Redforce, the start of the season has been particularly difficult, despite a big win against DRX in the season opener. Since then, the team has failed to win again. Last weekend, after a significant loss against KT Rolster and before their match against OKSavingsBank BRION, a change in head coach was announced. Heo “Irian” Yeong-cheol resigned as head coach, and Park “Chelly” Seung-jin was named his replacement on an interim basis for the remainder of the Spring Split.

We achieved positive results in training, but we failed to show them on stage. I felt responsible for our current situation and decided to resign. I hope the players see the time spent with me as a stepping stone and continue to work hard to become great players.



Heo “Irean” Yeong-cheol