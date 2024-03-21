LEC Spring Split: Last Week of Regular Season, Which Matches Can’t Be Missed?

Important information!

The LEC matches will be held on Friday 22 March, Saturday 23 March and Monday 25 March. The change is due to the broadcast of the Valorant Masters Madrid Finals. Even if Berlin Studios is free, Riot doesn’t want one of its games to compete with another (which is why there’s no Valorant during MSI).

Day 1: GiantX Vs. the disease

It’s the first match of the first day of the LEC, and yet This is perhaps the most important meeting in the race for the playoffs! Rogue, and GiantX tied on the score (Both 1-5), victory will allow one to advance over the other. The winner of this match gets to join the battle with the two opposing teams, namely MAD Lions, and Karmine Corp.

If we focus on the level of play, it is clear that we do not end up with the best teams in the league, far from it. GiantX showed no progress between the Winter Split and Spring Split, Which is very worrying. We still made some changes to the coaching staff, but it doesn’t seem to be enough at all. Considering the disastrous results, we can question ourselves about the sport’s choices and the fate of certain players in the LEC.

On Snape’s side, the situation isn’t much better. Replacing Szygenda with Finn didn’t change many things. However we can note A very slight improvement in what Rogue has to offer in its matches. Despite the lower general level of finals during this Spring Split, A loss in this match will most likely result in elimination of the disease. Indeed, if we look at the calendar, Larsson, and his teammates will then face G2 and SK.

In this match, the Rogues are (narrowly) favourites.

Day 2: Team BDS vs MAD Lions KOI

A decisive match between the two disappointments of this Spring Split. After a very good winter split, both these teams are not at the expected level.

This confrontation holds special significance for BDS. For them, this is the perfect opportunity to take their revenge In the Winter Split Lower Bracket Finals. Additionally, a loss to the MAD Lions would put them in a very critical position heading into the regular season finale. With a score of 3 wins to 3 losses, beating the MAD Lions would ensure qualification for the playoffs. (If BDS loses their match against Fnatic the day before). Another important objective for BDS is to regain confidence for the final stages. Since the Winter Split, the team seems to have lost its footing, and has stalled in the progress it has been chasing for months.

On the MAD Lions side, the situation is dire. A score of 2 wins to 4 losses after two weeks of competition is appalling. Most striking is the difference in the level of play proposed between the Winter Split and the Spring Split. There is no more confidence in the team, we no longer like foreign champions, aggression is muddled, individuals are no longer sparkling. Another problem for the MAD Lions: a difficult schedule for its final week. She faces heretics, BDS and FNC. In all his matches, She is not loved. If MAD Lions lose their match against Heretics the day before, This match against BDS is a match to survive for them. An elimination so early in the Spring Split would be a huge disappointment after what the team was able to offer us in previous splits.

In this match, BDS is the favourite, as there is less pressure, and the Swiss structure offers a slightly higher level of play than its opponent of the day.

Day 3: Carmine Corp Vs. Team BDS

The last match on the last day of the Spring Split regular season. According to previous results, it’s a meeting that could have huge stakes, as well as a very narrow one. (Except seeding for already qualified teams).

As previously stated, BDS being 3-3 doesn’t have to win multiple games this week. The Swiss structure will probably qualify before this meeting. However, League of Legends is not an exact science. This can be a defense or elimination match.

On the other hand, K.C. This clash is more likely to be decisive for the rest of the Spring Split. Indeed, this week, Karma faces two good opponents, Vitality and the Heretics. These teams did not shine with their consistency during this regular season, although they did show some improvement compared to the Winter Split. This is the case for Carmine Corp who showed great things against more complex opposition (Fnatic and G2), but also rewarded us with some fairly powerful game throws. So the result is uncertain, and it will be difficult for both teams to manage the pressure if qualification is at stake.

Prognosis: Little gain for BDS.