Ed Sheeran was violently criticized by Rod Stewart

He clearly said that he did not know him.

He probably exaggerated a lot but it gives a good idea of ​​his state of mind. eyeInterview by a very serious magazine Time Regarding the actors and the duration of their careers, Rod Stewart clearly explained that he does not know Ed Sheeran and has not seen him last over time. While the “Shape of You” singer started her career in 2011, she is definitely one of the biggest stars in the world today. Yet he seriously answered the question with this statement: “No, not Ed. I don’t know any of his songs. More redhead bullshit.” Knee-jerk, we agree.

The 79-year-old singer continued the interview, this time mentioning the name George Ezra, another British artist who significantly introduced the title “Budapest” in 2014. “I think he writes some really great songs. He will still be here for a while.”underlined Rod Stewart.

Finally, he talks about the difference between today’s artists and the artists of the 60s: “At that time, we were brave enough to venture into the music industry. We didn’t know where it would take us, but the record companies were different. They were giving you your chance. The guys I started with, the Stones or Elton, we all did it because we loved the musicHe accepts. Money and fame were not the motivation, we had a crazy ambition to sing. what has changed Today it’s more ‘come on, let’s do music. I can’t play well but maybe I’ll be rich’. Fame comes first. All young people want to be famous.