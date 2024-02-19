“Pink Friday 2” World Tour: Nicki Minaj Invites Quebec Dancer and Choreographer Gabe Robert

American superstar Nicki Minaj enlisted the talents of Quebecer Gabe Robert for her world tour Pink Friday 2; The dancer and her husband, Des Solivan, have choreographed two numbers for this new series of concerts that will take place in Montreal this spring.

“I’m still a bit in shock! In high school, I choreographed songs for Nicki Minaj, and today she chose us for her tour. It’s still crazy,” breathes Gabe Robert on the line.

The 29-year-old Quebecer, based in Los Angeles since 2017, is still used to working with famous stars; In the past, he has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Carol G, Drake and other Kanye Wests of this world. It was also the reputation of Gabe Robert and his partner – American Dez Sullivan that attracted the attention of Nicki Minaj’s team.

The two dancers recently joined forces to found their own company, Deux Jeux (DxG).



It was during the holiday break that Kate Randick – lead choreographer for the tour Pink Friday 2 – Contacted them through their respective social networks. The two had just a few hours to develop choreography to submit to Nicki Minaj’s team for the tour, which kicks off in Oakland, California on the 1st.er Kuch.

Pieces selected by two choreographers: Forward from Trini, Taken from the singer’s most recent album.

“My husband is from Hawaii, so we were able to draw inspiration from his background which works well with the tropical sounds of the song. A few days later, we heard that Nicki Minaj really liked our work, so they even commissioned us to choreograph her favorite song, Chun-Li», Gab Robert explains.

His work on stage in Montreal

A few weeks before the start of the world tour Pink Friday 2, Gabe Robert and Dez Soliven’s work with the American singer has already ended. But Quebecers are well aware that the real anointing will come on April 17, when Nicki Minaj performs at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

“This is the first time that such a large project that I worked on has closed in Quebec. Knowing that my family and friends will be able to see what I’ve created… that’s really special. And what’s more, it’s Nicki Minaj! To me, there are three queens: Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna,” he says.

Since he’s already worked with Rihanna, all he has to do now is get Beyoncé’s attention… but not right away.

“I know she’s going to release a country album and it’s less my style. But for the next one, my phone will be open,” says Gabe Roberts, laughing.