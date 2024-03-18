Getting checked at a GP can reduce the risk of stroke
Atrial fibrillation, which results in a rapid heartbeat, is the most common heart rhythm disorder worldwide. People who suffer from it are five times more likely to have a stroke than others. The problem is that heart disorders, which often have no symptoms, are rarely diagnosed before they get worst.
This is why all high-risk patients – for example those with heart failure or a previous stroke – should be tested for atrial fibrillation as soon as they visit their GP, ‘especially after a series of studies carried out by the European Society of Cardiology. (ESC).
Screening for atrial fibrillation is “almost as important” as cancer screening
To reach this conclusion, a consortium of researchers under the project AFFECT-EU (of which ESC is part with 25 other partners) relied on three different studies. First, a recently conducted meta-analysis among nearly 35,800 participants, published “The potential of atrial fibrillation screening to reduce stroke”., we can read in the press release. Another survey conducted in 11 European countries showed that “Most were found in patients with atrial fibrillation symptoms.”
According to a third study conducted in 18 countries, “Screening for atrial fibrillation was as important as screening for common cancers”, say general practitioners. And for good reason,”Five Minute Blood Test” It is enough to identify the disease with your doctor and prescribe it early “Anticoagulant Drugs to Prevent Stroke”, and thus save lives. It is not mentioned “Stroke Saves Costs”.
Atrial fibrillation: importance of screening for high-risk patients
The results of the study also made it possible to identify major risk factors for atrial fibrillation or stroke, such as increasing age, obesity, high blood pressure or high blood levels of B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), which commonly occur. A test to diagnose heart failure. Patients “Suffering from at least one of these risk factors should therefore be investigated as a priority”.
“People with atrial fibrillation are more likely to be severely disabled or die from stroke or heart failure than people without atrial fibrillation, making prevention imperative to reduce the risk of morbidity and maintain a good quality of life”The researchers concluded.