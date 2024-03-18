Atrial fibrillation, which results in a rapid heartbeat, is the most common heart rhythm disorder worldwide. People who suffer from it are five times more likely to have a stroke than others. The problem is that heart disorders, which often have no symptoms, are rarely diagnosed before they get worst.

This is why all high-risk patients – for example those with heart failure or a previous stroke – should be tested for atrial fibrillation as soon as they visit their GP, ‘especially after a series of studies carried out by the European Society of Cardiology. (ESC).

Screening for atrial fibrillation is “almost as important” as cancer screening

To reach this conclusion, a consortium of researchers under the project AFFECT-EU (of which ESC is part with 25 other partners) relied on three different studies. First, a recently conducted meta-analysis among nearly 35,800 participants, published “The potential of atrial fibrillation screening to reduce stroke”., we can read in the press release. Another survey conducted in 11 European countries showed that “Most were found in patients with atrial fibrillation symptoms.”

According to a third study conducted in 18 countries, “Screening for atrial fibrillation was as important as screening for common cancers”, say general practitioners. And for good reason,”Five Minute Blood Test” It is enough to identify the disease with your doctor and prescribe it early “Anticoagulant Drugs to Prevent Stroke”, and thus save lives. It is not mentioned “Stroke Saves Costs”.