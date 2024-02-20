A foolproof method to clear your nose instantly!

Ah, the joy of winter mornings, when you wake up with your nose to your surprise that you accidentally swallowed a pillow in your sleep. But don’t worry, I have found an almost magical method that will get rid of this problem in less than 20 seconds. And no, you are not dreaming. You thought for it Unblock your nose, we had to bring out the heavy artillery, among tissues, nasal sprays and other magic potions? Make no mistake, I’m talking to you about something simpler and more natural.

The magic of Chinese trickery

My name is Julian Boyds, an enthusiast of all things related to grandma tips and natural remedies, and I’m going to share with you a technique from ancient Chinese wisdom. You know, in China they have solutions for almost everything Drip the nose without going to the pharmacy.

So sit back (or stand, if your nose is so stuffy you’re afraid you’ll never find your way back to oxygen), and let me introduce you to a technique that will transform your freezing mornings. Press on your palate with your tongueWhen applying a little firm pressure between your eyebrows. Hold this position for 19 seconds and voila, you should feel immediate relief. Thanks to the effect of these pressure points on the vomer bone located in your nose, you can say goodbye to blocked nose.

This technique requires no special equipment, and can be done anywhere, even while strolling the streets of Bordeaux, where, as you can imagine, the cold winter wind can exacerbate the problem.

Three pressure points to strengthen the effect

If you’re the curious type like me, when it comes to freshening up your bathroom or creating home remedies, you’ll be happy to know that there are other pressure points that have a beneficial effect on our sinuses.

First stop, period Yin Tang, located above your nose, between the eyebrows. Apply gentle pressure for 5 minutes and you should feel improvement.

Next, go to the cheeks, or more precisely, the two points located on the outer edge of the cheeks, below the malar bones. Pressing these two points together for about 5 minutes can do wonders.

And finally, a little pressure on the forehead between the eyebrows can also help relieve congestion.

And if your blocked nose persists, know that nature (and your kitchen) is full of alternative solutions! For example, find out how to turn your kitchen into a home remedy for bruises, an article that may also interest you.

When technology meets tradition

The use of modern technology can also help supplement these traditional techniques. Using a health tracking app to record your symptoms or even devices that measure indoor air quality can help you better understand and manage your allergies or long-term nasal congestion.

For me, a simple reminder on my phone to practice these pressure points twice a day helps me keep my sinuses clear even during the harshest time of year in Bordeaux.

These methods, along with careful attention to the cleanliness of your living space, can really make a difference in managing nasal congestion.

Natural alternatives to explore

Of course, acupressure is just one of many approaches to managing a stuffy nose. Solutions such as steam inhalation, using essential oils (such as eucalyptus), or a good old bowl of hot soup can effectively supplement pressure point action.

In my journey as a lover of home remedies and a resident of the beautiful city of Bordeaux, I’ve learned that going back to basics and exploring natural solutions can often yield surprising results, without having to go to work. The first medicine comes with that.

rememberThe key is to listen your body And don’t hesitate experiment Find out what works best for you. The world of natural healing is vast and full of surprises, reflecting the diversity and richness of the Bordeaux region.

So, the next time you find yourself with a stuffy nose, before running to the pharmacy, why not try this 19-second technique and explore other natural remedies? Nature, and perhaps your own kitchen, is full of solutions.