This known food can increase the risk of death by 91%

Scientists have highlighted the long-term damage and called for caution.

It is an increasingly popular way of eating, especially thanks to influencers on social networks. lifestyle. from to is endowed with numerous virtues Rapid weight loss till then Cleansing the body. Very quickly, followers report feeling lighter, less tired… but little is known about it Long term effects. Hence the study conducted by Professor Victor Wenzhe Zhong of the School of Medicine of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) and presented at the American Heart Association Congress in Chicago on March 18, 2024. “Limit daily meal times to short periods, e.g. 8 hours a dayhas gained popularity in recent years (…) although the long-term health effects of time-restricted diets, including the risk of death from any cause or cardiovascular disease, are unknown” He explained. Behind the “time-restricted” diet, researchers targeted intermittent fasting. It involves eating at specific times of the day with the aim of resting our bodies (and drawing on our fat).

The researchers were surprised by their discovery

There are many types of intermittent fasting. Researchers focused on it The most popular version says 16/8 In which food is taken 8 hour window and fasts for the remaining 16 hours of the day. They analyzed the data 20,000 American adults Based on their self-reported data from 2003 to 2018 eating habits. Then they put these statements together National data on deceased persons In the USA. Conclusion: Intermittent fasting does not reduce the overall risk of death. On the other hand, and this is more worrying, the followers of this diet were at risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. 91% more than average. Additionally, volunteers who already suffered from cardiovascular disease and ate for 8 to 10 hours per day had a 66% higher risk of dying from heart disease or stroke. “We were surprised to find that people who followed the 16/8 fast Death from cardiovascular disease is more likely. Although this type of diet is popular because of its potential short-term benefits, our research clearly shows that compared to A typical meal period of 12 to 16 hours per dayNo short meal periods Not associated with longevity“ Professor Zhong explained.

Be careful

According to him, “It’s crucial PatientsEspecially those with heart disease or of cancer, Be aware of the association between an 8-hour eating window and an increased risk of cardiovascular death. The results of our study are encouraging A more careful and personal approach Dietary recommendations, ensuring that they match the individual’s health status and the latest scientific evidence”. However, if the study confirms “Long-Term Adverse Effects”, There is no death 16/8 fasting is directly related to cardiovascular disease. She hadn’t noticed It was based on the nutritional quality of the subjects’ meals or their cardiovascular risk factors (weight, stress, etc.) and on self-declarations that could be altered by participants’ memory, the authors emphasized. So it deserves to be confirmed by new research to check Biological mechanisms which links meal timing to cardiovascular risk.