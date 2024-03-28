“France Inter is a progressive radio station and it embraces it”

interview – The director of France’s most listened-to radio station details his strategy and responds to accusations of “leftism”.

In 2022, it integrated the radio station into its audience sky. And at the risk of destabilizing his audience, decided to change the grid. Adèle Van Reeth, director of France Inter, is on the verge of winning her bet. remains the most listened to radio station in France. After some adjustments this season, his morning show, presented by Nicolas Demorand, Léa Salame and Sonia Devillers, is followed by more than 4.7 million people daily, also gaining almost 200,000 listeners in a year. “ It is a great season, everything that has been implemented is working well. We will continue to work by ensuring that we preserve our pillars of information, feedback, culture, world of ideas, humor, discussion and music. “, Assures the Director.

Last year, the arrival of former Francinfo morning worker Marc Fauvell as director of information raised some concerns. “ The transplant teams are well taken, and the information departments…