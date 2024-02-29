Are Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld friends? What we know

Next up is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Playoff Game, Us weekly looks back Taylor Swift And Hailee Steinfeld’s friendship — and examines their current status.

After crossing paths in 2013, Swift invited Steinfeld to be part of her much-hyped “squad,” which meant she landed a spot in the Grammy winner’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video in 2014.

“Taylor called me … about the video, and she was like, ‘I’ll send you a treat and it’ll explain it better, (but) there’s going to be three of you!’ And I was like, ‘That would be awesome. I don’t know what this is, but I obviously believe it and this is going to be amazing,” Steinfeld said. USA Today in 2015, adding that Swift had given her advice in recent years. “She sets such a wonderful example for everyone — let alone me — that she’s an inspiration. I really look up to her as an artist and as a person.

Steinfeld then attended several award shows with Swift and the other women in the group Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Cara Delevingne And Selena Gomez.

The “Love Myself” singer later hinted to Seventeen that she and Swift aren’t as close as they seem. “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually (do),” Steinfeld said in 2016. “It’s amazing though.”

Recently, Steinfeld made it clear that she’s still a fan of Swift — whether or not they’re still in touch. “I’m literally chasing her Eras tour dates and trying to figure out when I can do it,” Hockey The star told PEOPLE in 2023.

Some fans are eagerly waiting to see if Swift and Steinfeld will reunite when they play each other in the playoffs on Sunday, January 21. Travis KelceSteinfeld has kept a low-profile with his support for the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

In the meantime, scroll through to see photos from the height of Swift and Steinfeld’s friendship: