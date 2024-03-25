Marvel movie with Salma Hayek airs on TMC

An intimate and natural style of cinema Chloe Zhao – Crowned at the Oscars in the “Best Director” category for her film Nomadland -, feels thousands of miles away from the ultra-polished and special effects-laden universe of superhero films…

The Eternals, a Marvel film directed by Chloe Zhao

However, the Chinese filmmaker is a big fan of the universe Marvel. When studio president Kevin Feige then approached her to ask her to take the reins on the next film in the franchise, she gladly accepted, Eternal, in September 2018. The story of this new Marvel movie, released in cinemas in 2021? “In Mesopotamia, 5000 years before Jesus Christ, the Eternals, beings with superior powers, are assigned by the Celestials, divine beings, to attack a group of ferocious demons that attack humans. Operating for centuries, the group, Under the direction of the wise and powerful Ajak, especially trained by Ikaris, Cersei, Thena, Kingo, Drugue and Gilgamesh. Over the centuries, these creatures are believed to have watched over life forms inferior to them, witnessing the tragedies of history, accompanying humans in their evolution.”

5-star cast with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

The film, which traces the history of an ancient immortal human race, has a five-star cast: withAngelina JolieWe will find significantly no stars Game of Thrones Richard Madden And Kit HaringtonAlso actresses Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek. And Barry KeoghanWhich we saw recently in Salburn.

The film gives pride of place to blue hour (hour after sunset), nature and intimate shots… and epic battles rub shoulders with contemplative shots. A rich artistic collaboration, born of Marvel Studios’ absolute faith in the talent of the filmmaker: “They knew from the beginning how I wanted to make this film, how I wanted to shoot it. I can’t have hundreds of people around me when I’m filming. I am usually surrounded by 25 people. They have an entire army on board. And this time, they did it without” she declared Diversity.

The Eternals (2021) by Chloe Zhao with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, airs Monday March 25, 2024 on TMC.