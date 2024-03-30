Megan Fox is unwilling to explain the status of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts’ brother, thinks he can talk to fish.

The 67-year-old actor, who is the brother of the ‘Pretty Woman’ star and father of actress Emma Roberts, often sings about the fish he keeps in his pond and believes in inspiring others to adopt a vegetarian diet.

He said: “I’m sure the fish in our pond recognize my singing voice and know to come and feed when they hear me. I’ll do almost anything to save an animal, and that includes “encouraging people not to see them as animals”. happens. food.”

The “Babylon” actor also explained that he likes to start each day with a cup of green tea and eat lots of vegetables, but he also admitted that he enjoys a slice of fresh pizza every now and then.

He said: “I start every day with green tea. I sprinkle broccoli and cauliflower on almost everything and add mustard to most things. I love pizza, especially with fresh tomatoes”.

A few weeks ago, Eric paid tribute to his daughter Emma Roberts on her 32nd birthday, stressing how proud he is of all she has achieved.

He revealed to Page Six that Emma’s romantic comedy “Maybe I Do” was his “favorite” of his films so far, adding that he considers the “Scream Queens” actress his “precious daughter.”