France – England. A man in the match: Leo Bare, in a few blinks

If all was not perfect in his scores, the back of France’s XV, author of a magnificent interception on Nolan Le Garec’s Test and then the Test that revived the Blues, knew how to be decisive against England.

The image had something of déjà vu: Leo Baer crossing the field, piercing the opposing defense and proving decisive. Since the start of the season, the Stade Franchise fullback has succeeded in this sort of sequence on numerous occasions. A heartthrob, he is a bold and adventurous player, who loves daring and surprises. The idea was to find confidence and rawness when Fabian Galthy decided to bring him into the international deep end after the draw against Italy (and an injury to Mathieu Jalibert, which led to the early replacement of Thomas Ramos).

In the first French try that caught the eye, when served perfectly by Gael Ficou, Leo Baer accelerated, faking an outward pass to Louis Biel-Bayer before taking the interval, crossing his arms and serving inside to Nolan Le Garrec. had done Great art. The kind of flash that supersedes obvious talent.

A guarantee for the future

Clean and rather reassuring, the Parisian didn’t really get a chance to show himself offensively a week ago in Wales, even if he picked up the pace in this area in the second half and was more timid. It must also be said that, for his debut with France’s XV, the man concerned sought to ascertain the fundamentals of the position. On which basis he initially failed in the first act against England as he struggled with two high balls in particular. Not always to his advantage defensively (even if he was credited with an almost miraculous comeback in the first minute of the second act that unfortunately only delayed the deadline before the opponent’s second try), the boy nevertheless proved that he had great character. Because he never got over the doubt. Instead, he continued to tempt and tempt his fate. and its partners.

Barre was also rewarded for his efforts by scoring his first try for the Blues on Charles Olivone’s caviar in the 56th.E Minutes a capital achievement because it made it possible to come back to the small point of the XV de la Rose at this moment, when Tricollo was coming out of a very poor time. Clearly, the Stade Français man weighed all his weight into the meeting scenario. And showed that he will be a force to be reckoned with in the future, especially as his 10-15 versatility and the length of his kicking game could prove valuable. “I really want to be able to focus on this full-back position.”, he recently said in a Midi Olympics column. Indeed, he is to the point where he has become indispensable at the club and has now overtaken Melvin Jaminet in the selection hierarchy. Certainly, his scores can still be improved, but Barr has clearly changed the essay.