Obscene gesture: Cristiano Ronaldo’s excuse, Saudi Arabia won’t like it

Cristiano Ronaldo caused controversy in Saudi Arabia, mimicking an obscene gesture to respond to provocations from opponents. While he faces suspension, he tries to clear his name, citing cultural misunderstandings.

The star and symbol of the Saudi Championship since his arrival in January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the kingdom’s ugly duckling. Indeed, last Sunday, it was provoked by al-Shabaab. Supporters chanted Messi’s name in particular, knocking the Al-Nasr star out of his possession. CR7 went on to respond to the opposing audience by putting his hands over his ears, but most of all by mimicking an obscene hand gesture. This led to a scandal in Saudi Arabia, notably three weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo rubbed his rival Messi’s jersey against his crotch.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Surprising Endorsement

Cristiano Ronaldo was summoned to the disciplinary committee this Wednesday for his lewd gesture on Sunday. The Portuguese player faces a two-match suspension from the Saudi sports authorities. He tried to justify his gesture with a surprising line of defence, as reported by Spanish daily Marca. For Ronaldo, it was just a celebration in the purest European tradition.

” I respect all clubs. A gesture of joy expresses strength and triumph, and is not shameful. We use it in Europe “, he blurted out. Not sure if this bold revelation will convince the Saudis. In European football, numerous players have been sanctioned for actions similar to Ronaldo. In 2017, for example, Daniel Beyer (Augsburg) was fined for faking masturbation on the pitch. A match suspension and a 20,000 euro fine from the federation was enough to undermine Cristiano Ronaldo’s very specific concept of Europe.