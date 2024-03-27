Mbappé haunted, Kolo Muani resurrected, Maignan does not reassure

Kylian Mbappé did not shine against Germany against Chile.

Find the special correspondent’s notes from Figaro In Marseille after the victory of the France team against Chile (3-2).

Special Envoy to Marseilles

Mike Magnan (4): We recognize the Blues goalkeeper as more calm and solid. That Nunez (5E), similar to 2E Chile’s goal at the end of the match (82E). Giving a little more assurance later, without risking too much. Sanchez (51E).

Jonathan Close (not rated): The most admired blue in the applause meter, Marseille ended a bad evening with a tear in the ischios of the left thigh from the 11th.E minutes of the game. With his head in his hands, he has to look at the damage and face the facts, whose participation in Sunday’s Clasico against PSG is very uncertain… Modified by Jules Kounde (5)A good shift for Jane Kolo Muani or this cross for Girod (49E). Nothing fancy either.

William Saliba (5)