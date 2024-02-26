Football – PSG

Mbappé is furious at PSG

Published on February 26, 2024 at 8:45 am



You have to get used to it, Kylian Mbappé will no longer be a PSG player next season. The Frenchman is close to signing up with Real Madrid next June, at the end of his contract with Paris. The world champion would have already announced his decision to his teammates and his coach, but it was not appreciated by Luis Enrique.

The announcement became a bombshell in the world of football. Kylian Mbappé He would have decided, that is to leave PSG At the end of the season, and maybe join Real Madrid. So the Madrid club should reach the target, having been trying to get their hands on the Frenchman for several years.

Luis Enrique did not appreciate Mbappé’s announcement

Kylian Mbappé So decided to leave PSG, and this decision did not please everyone. According to information from team , Luis Enrique In the middle of the Parisian season, when there is still a big deadline left, his striker would not have appreciated to announce his decision now.

PSG have options to replace Mbappé

The PSG Already began to imagine life without Kylian Mbappé. The capital club will have many players in their sights. As le10sport.com exclusively reveals to you, the Paris leaders will be back on the charge Bernardo SilvaWho wants to join the champion of France. name of Victor Osimhen But comes back with insistence.