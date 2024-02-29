Formula 1 | After the glory hour of Free 1, RB F1 found the peloton in EL2

The day started with Daniel Ricciardo setting the best time with his RBF1 during Free 1 in Bahrain.

Obviously, this first working session, non-representative, was more symbolic than anything else. For the Australian, it’s a 12th place finish in Free 2 that reflects his current level of VCARB 01.

“It was a good day and a good test for us. We had our five minutes of fame in the morning, but while it’s nice to see your name at the top, we knew a few teams in FP1 were using the soft compound and we were more where we were in the evening. That would be a good idea.”

“The weather is great during the day, so for the other races there is a lot to take from our good result in FP1, but here at night the track conditions change a lot. We made some adjustments after FP1, and I think we can do this. A little bit more, so I’m looking forward to diving into the data.”

“I remain optimistic because we already know some areas to gain time, and I think if we put it all together we can fight for points tomorrow in Q3 and on Saturday. Let’s see if we can finish in the top 10 or not.” Why.”

Yuki Tsunoda, who finished 4th in FP1, dropped to 15th in FP2.

“Today has not been easy and we are still not where we want to be. This is normal after the first day of testing, so there is nothing to worry about. Although it seems difficult to reach Q3 at the moment, I’m confident to qualify tomorrow. We can turn things around in time. Now we have a lot to look forward to tonight, but our goal is still to be in the top 10 tomorrow, which will be great.”