Sports

WEC Prologue (Session 2) / Qatar – Team Jota retain control

Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Certainly, Team Jota is one of the six teams that chose to participate in the first session. Did this help him? maybe. However, the no. 12 The Porsche 963 once again topped the hierarchy in the second session of the WEC Prologue in Qatar, thanks to a lap completed in 1’40”541, this time in action with all competitors.

In the end, the German, led by Callum Ilott, was 0.132 and 0.409 ahead of the No. 50 Ferrari 499P (Fuocco/Molina/Nilsson) and the other 963 of Team Jota respectively, ie Button/to the No.38 Hansen/Rasmussen. The top five is completed by the #51 Ferrari 499P (1’41”026) and the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R (1’41”196).

The first Peugeot 9X8, the No. 93 of Vergne/Jensen/Müller finished seventh, ahead of Porsche Penske Motorsport’s best 963 and the fastest BMW M Hybrid V8.

To find the best Toyota trace, you have to go to 13th place, where the number 8, whose best lap was completed in 1’42’452. The Lamborghini SC63 is 15th (1’42”627) and the fastest Alpine is 17th (1’43”066).

Photo: MPS Agency

In LMGT3, the reference time goes to Grégoire Soucy, teammate of James Cottingham and Nicolas Costa and United Autosports in the #59 McLaren 720S GT3 EVO – 1’54″480. Here again, a car that was in 1’54″480. Track this morning.

Woking’s GT3 Ferrari 296 GT3 n°54 – Vista AF is 62 thousandths ahead of the course where we find Davide Rigon – Thomas Flohr – Francesco Castellacci, the car that caused the red flag during the session.

Third place for the No. 87 Lexus RC F GT3-Akkodis-ASP of Jose Maria Lopez, Takeshi Kimura and Esteban Mason, 85 thousandths behind the leading McLaren. No. 27 Aston Martin Vantage – The Heart of Racing and No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3 R – TF Sport, where we especially look for Sébastien Baud, complete the Top 5.

Two other red flag inactivations were caused by the exit of the No. 99 Porsche-Proton and the presence of cats on the track.

The third session starts tomorrow at 8 am French time.

The time is here

(TagsToTranslate)Endurance Info

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“They were better than us, more vicious”: the ordeal of the Blues’ scrum against Italy

3 days ago

Six Nations tournament: Find out the formation of the French XV to face Ireland this Friday

4 weeks ago

Killian Jornet and Zach Miller Call for Cult Race Boycott in 2024

January 22, 2024

The match between Udinese and AC Milan was interrupted minutes after racist insults aimed at Frenchman Mike Magnan.

January 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button