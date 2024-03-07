A hallucinatory image of Bucky’s back muscles outweighing the weight in the fight against Dombey

During the weigh-in held on the eve of his fight against Cédric Doumbe, French MMA fighter Baysangur Chamsoudinov revealed his muscles. The almost unreal images of her back shocked internet users.

Jaw dropping image. As tradition dictates during the weigh-in on the eve of his fight against Cedric Doumbe, French fighter Baysangur Chamsoudinov, known as Bucky, showed off his muscles in front of a white-hot crowd in anticipation of this long-sought face-to-face date with MMA fans.

And at least we can say that the young French hopeful is physically ready for this fight. Thus the PFL published a photo of Bucky’s back taken during this same weigh-in, and one would almost swear that the fighter’s back was retouched because it looked so disproportionate.

Latissimus dorsi, trapezius, deltoids… all his muscles seem ready to explode, giving the impression of a back that’s wider than it is tall. An image that has captivated internet users, leading to a cascade of stunned reactions.

“You’re going to need a very large mattress.”

“It has the body of an imperial cobra,” says one internet user, referring to the fins placed on the upper body of the famously deadly snake.

Others took the opportunity to recall the origin of the French fighter’s nickname in reference to MMA manga hero Bucky Hamna, who has a back so muscular that he is able to transform into a demonic face, just by ‘his contract. Its strength increases tenfold in the process.

Finally some, perhaps his opponent’s supporters, chose to have fun with this unusual image, believing the rest would require “too big pillows”, in reference to the staging prepared by Cedric Dumbay during his previous fight against Jordan Zebo. The former kickboxing star arrived in the Octagon decked out in a pillow emblazoned with the inscription “Good Night Jordan” before delivering a stunning knockout to his one-night rival in just nine seconds.

The fight between Cédric Doumbe and Baki Chamsoudinov is one of the most anticipated by the French MMA community since the discipline was legalized in 2020. PFL needed just 45 minutes to sell 20,000 tickets for the event.