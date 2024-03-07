Sports

A hallucinatory image of Bucky’s back muscles outweighing the weight in the fight against Dombey

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read

During the weigh-in held on the eve of his fight against Cédric Doumbe, French MMA fighter Baysangur Chamsoudinov revealed his muscles. The almost unreal images of her back shocked internet users.

Jaw dropping image. As tradition dictates during the weigh-in on the eve of his fight against Cedric Doumbe, French fighter Baysangur Chamsoudinov, known as Bucky, showed off his muscles in front of a white-hot crowd in anticipation of this long-sought face-to-face date with MMA fans.

And at least we can say that the young French hopeful is physically ready for this fight. Thus the PFL published a photo of Bucky’s back taken during this same weigh-in, and one would almost swear that the fighter’s back was retouched because it looked so disproportionate.

Latissimus dorsi, trapezius, deltoids… all his muscles seem ready to explode, giving the impression of a back that’s wider than it is tall. An image that has captivated internet users, leading to a cascade of stunned reactions.

>> Dumbe-Baki fight only on DAZN

“You’re going to need a very large mattress.”

“It has the body of an imperial cobra,” says one internet user, referring to the fins placed on the upper body of the famously deadly snake.

Others took the opportunity to recall the origin of the French fighter’s nickname in reference to MMA manga hero Bucky Hamna, who has a back so muscular that he is able to transform into a demonic face, just by ‘his contract. Its strength increases tenfold in the process.

Finally some, perhaps his opponent’s supporters, chose to have fun with this unusual image, believing the rest would require “too big pillows”, in reference to the staging prepared by Cedric Dumbay during his previous fight against Jordan Zebo. The former kickboxing star arrived in the Octagon decked out in a pillow emblazoned with the inscription “Good Night Jordan” before delivering a stunning knockout to his one-night rival in just nine seconds.

The fight between Cédric Doumbe and Baki Chamsoudinov is one of the most anticipated by the French MMA community since the discipline was legalized in 2020. PFL needed just 45 minutes to sell 20,000 tickets for the event.

Top articles

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin44 mins ago
0 48 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Opening match in Mexico, final in New York, 2026 World Cup outline announced

February 5, 2024

Club: PSG/Nice shift, boon for Paris ahead of Champions League

4 weeks ago

France were crowned European champions after an overtime win over Denmark

January 28, 2024

Six free agents who are better than you think

January 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button