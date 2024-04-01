For Emmanuel Hubert, “second place in the Tour of Flanders is worth ten victories”.

Luca Mozzato’s second place in the Tour of Flanders is quite a feat. There is no other neutral on the monument. It is a great satisfaction. It’s not a victory, but 2nd place at the monument, with our team position, is a really great reward. He ranks the value of our team with young talents, whom we gradually discover and develop. We give them the means of survival. It is a real satisfaction. Is this the best performance in team history?

Secondly, for connoisseurs, they will say that it is exceptional. But we must say that for the common man, a victory remains a victory. For us, who have always been in the world of cycling, it is obvious that second place in the Tour of Flanders is worth ten victories.

Our team may exist on “one shot”, but when we simplify a season, there is still a budget statement that is authoritative. Big teams and big budgets can be found throughout the year. In accounting terms, this is a good performance in the UCI rankings. Of course. 640 points is almost five times the value of our win over Root Adley on Friday. So it’s clear that, from an accounting point of view, it’s a lot of issues. Will this also give you some breathing room in the race to maintain your position?

Obviously, but I think it would help the general dynamic. When we win, when we perform well at a very high level, it energizes the team. The “average” runner of the team will say to himself: “Today, my legs hurt, but it’s worth it because I’m going to fight for a leader”. It definitely raises everyone’s level.

