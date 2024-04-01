Sports
For Emmanuel Hubert, “second place in the Tour of Flanders is worth ten victories”.
Luca Mozzato’s second place in the Tour of Flanders is quite a feat.
There is no other neutral on the monument. It is a great satisfaction. It’s not a victory, but 2nd place at the monument, with our team position, is a really great reward. He ranks the value of our team with young talents, whom we gradually discover and develop. We give them the means of survival. It is a real satisfaction.
Is this the best performance in team history?
