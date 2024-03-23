For this coach, he is “a beginner”.

Instagram – Soazig de la Moissonnière Instagram – Soazig de la Moissonnière Emmanuel Macron’s official photographer posted two photos of the President of the Republic’s boxing training on Instagram.

Game – ” In his posture, in his attitude, we can clearly see that Emmanuel Macron does not know how to box. », comments Isabelle Gaignon, French boxing coach. Before his eyes: two photos of the President of the Republic posted on Instagram on March 20 by his official photographer, Sauzig de la Moisonnière. We see a head of state with boxing mitts, his face wrinkled with effort, hitting a punching bag.

The cliché was commented on in social networks as well as in the political class, sometimes even mocked. Greens MP Sandrine Russo condemned the use “Virilist Codes to the Point of Overdose”, when Yannick Jadot compared the photo to one distributed by Vladimir Putin. continued A boxing enthusiast comments : “He’s an artist who grinds his teeth. »

What is Emmanuel Macron’s technique really worth in the ring? To better evaluate it, The HuffPost Asked two boxing professionals for their opinion.

“something is unnatural”

Isabelle Gagnon is clear: these photos are not empty “Not boxing”. “Take the image of somebody who actually hits the sack, anybody, it’s not the same thing, the same purpose, She believes. There we see that it’s a pose, stuck on the image, there’s something unnatural. If he takes private lessons, he needs to change coaches. »

On the technical side, the photos are revealing enough for the coach to be able to tell “He’s a sacking novice. Although he puts a lot of energy into it, he has no strength: his fist is not buried in the bag. The vertical position of the arm is not very accurate, we cannot see the curve of the torso as if it were a hook. We don’t think there was a forward movement, a pivot, a transfer of support… It’s not a stance of anybody that’s been confirmed. Afterwards, he still has the right to box! »

The head of state’s posture, so close to the bag he’s hitting, also questions world grappling champion and MMA fighter Jehen Abdelilah. ” We are the melee equivalent with weapons and very short strikes. she describes. Which gives a slip-in effect. »

“The embodiment of all boxing clichés”

Another photo, showing Emmanuel Macron’s biceps, constricted and with visible veins, was widely mocked on social networks, with some accusing the photo of being retouched. What Soazig de la Moissonnière rejected on Instagram.

” As it turns out, when you work, your hands get crowdedJehen knows Abdullah. People who talk don’t know anything about it. We may have veins that stick out a little more. »

What questions the two coaches, however, are the gloves chosen by the head of state – not mittens and boxing gloves. ” We don’t know what he trains for: is it MMA, boxing? Wonders Djihene Abdellilah. Was he slapped on the wrist the last time he posted a boxing photo, because his gloves were from the Venom brand and we know the brand’s boss has been used for racist and inappropriate comments? »

Isabelle Gagnon also questions this choice of tools. ” It will only hurt his arm more. We don’t know if he put any tape or not. It looks very artistic », she remarks cautiously. With mittens, the impact is harder on the hands. As for Djihan Abdelilah, they support the general impression that emerges from the photos: “ He is the embodiment of all boxing clichés “, she sums up.

a vision “too masculine”

The grappling world champion however highlights some of the positives reflected in the photo. ” The first and most important thing to me is the fact that we have a head of state who is in good shape! and those who value physical activity in their livesUFC recognizes those who coach Bellator fighters. Choosing boxing is not trivial. Because we know it’s one of the games that calls itself out the most. »

However, she regrets her vision of boxing “too masculine” Expressed by clichés. “Perhaps he was doing a certain splitting job. But boxing doesn’t have a subtle side. Contrary to what people think, the supreme art of boxing is not about punching hard, she emphasizes. He’s a guy who can hit without being hit. Boxing is for smart people, it’s more like chess than fighting. This photo is full of fake notes. I would love an image where we see more of a combat intelligence side. »

a “Winking at Putin”

Dejihan Abdelilah imagines that these images are not exclusive to the French. Like many commentators, she sees “ A little nod to Putin too. We know that he is a fan of MMA, because he organized private MMA fights on the boat, in which some French fighters took part. »

For her part, Isabelle Gagnon prefers to avoid entering into political considerations. “ Communication is a difficult artshe concludes. For enthusiasts like us, this is not what will promote boxing. I hope he has other talents. In any case, it gets people talking about it. »

Even for Jehen Abdelilah, the communications operation was rather unsuccessful. ” The image is awkward, She summarizes. “Easy, bro,” as the boys at the boxing gym say. The day he actually goes to the room and not a private lesson – With a private coach, in a closed place and without opposition –His outlook on boxing will change. »

