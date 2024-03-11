Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: A “very great player” close to transfer!

Published on March 11, 2024 at 6:45 am



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living out of my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

With the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset on the OM bench, Ismaila Sir has got a second wind. The former Watford striker was instrumental in his side’s win over Villarreal on Thursday evening (4-0). However, Pablo Longoria almost made a huge mistake last winter by selling him to a… Spanish club.

as Iliman Nadiaye Or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ismaila Sir is unrecognizable from the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset on the benchOm. Last Thursday, the Senegalese player was decisive against Villarreal, which notably led to his departureAlberto Moreno.

“He’s going to be a great player.”

After this meeting, the coach of theOm A bright future was predicted for him sir ” He is going to be a very great player, he has a lot of speed, he is able to repeat the effort, he just needs this last gesture to become a master, but unfortunately we do not have time to work. It’s a little unusual ” said The Gazette.

Longoria wanted to sell it