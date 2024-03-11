Sports

Mercato – OM: A "very great player" close to transfer!

Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: A “very great player” close to transfer!

Published on March 11, 2024 at 6:45 am

With the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset on the OM bench, Ismaila Sir has got a second wind. The former Watford striker was instrumental in his side’s win over Villarreal on Thursday evening (4-0). However, Pablo Longoria almost made a huge mistake last winter by selling him to a… Spanish club.

as Iliman Nadiaye Or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ismaila Sir is unrecognizable from the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset on the benchOm. Last Thursday, the Senegalese player was decisive against Villarreal, which notably led to his departureAlberto Moreno.

“He’s going to be a great player.”

After this meeting, the coach of theOm A bright future was predicted for him sirHe is going to be a very great player, he has a lot of speed, he is able to repeat the effort, he just needs this last gesture to become a master, but unfortunately we do not have time to work. It’s a little unusual ” said The Gazette.

Longoria wanted to sell it

But a few weeks ago, sir had become an unwanted person. As confirmation Provence, Pablo Longoria Tried to sell him during last winter’s transfer window. irony of history, Villarreal Steps were taken for his recruitment. History shows that‘Om Well done for keeping it.

