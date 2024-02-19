Sports

Der Zakarian sends a salty message to the Canaries

Montpellier pulled themselves together at the right time by sending FC Metz to the ground yesterday (3-0). Two months after its last success in the championship, already in Metz (1-0, December 17), the Hérault club has finally reassured its people and started its operations to maintain it on a better footing. Suffice it to say that the relief after the meeting with Michel Der Zakarian, who was celebrating his 61st birthday, was palpable.

“He lets us pass through Nantes”

“A perfect evening? Yes, in terms of the score, it’s also good for the goal average and it allows us to move past Nantes (Montpellier are now 14th). It helps us go a little further, he said. We’re happy Because we had to win. But there are twelve (matches) left, it’s close. We’re in a fight with five or six teams, we have to get points everywhere. » Next stop: Sunday in Marseille (8:45 pm).

Montpellier HSC pulled themselves together at the right time, big winners of FC Metz this Sunday at La Mosson, as part of Day 22 of Ligue 1 (3-0). Michel Der Zakarian is rubbing his hands in the face of strong competition.

