Eva Green stunning photos in dress facing Amanda Lear and Paris Jackson at Fashion Week, all three in sight

A few celebrities stepped out this Thursday, February 29 at the Vivier showroom during Paris Fashion Week, such as Eva Green, Amanda Lear and Paris Jackson stunning in front.

From Monday February 26 to Tuesday March 5, 2024, the world’s greatest designers present their autumn-winter 2024-2025 women’s collections in Paris as part of Fashion Week. This Thursday, it was the turn of Maison Roger Vivier, especially after the visits of big brands like Yves-Saint Laurent and Dior (where the big stars made their appearance), to join the game.

Maison Roger Vivier specializes in elegant and refined accessories, as evidenced by Eva Green’s gorgeous handbag, which matched her stunning black backless dress. The brunette beauty, who was also rocking stunning heels, was photographed as she arrived at the event. Like Paris Jackson, the famous daughter of the King of Pop, who looked beautiful in a tight burgundy dress that matched her shoes, her handbag and her umbrella.

Amanda Lear at Addo

Another notable look at the Maison Vivier showroom: Amanda Lear’s, dressed in a leopard jacket paired with a large black scarf and very elegant purple glasses. A great look for someone who pulled on a transparent top for an evening at the theater just a few days ago Adapted old lady’s money from Luigi Comencini’s film released in 1972).

The trio graced the red carpet of the event, while other brands show…

