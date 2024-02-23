Caitlin Dever Announces Mother’s Death After Battle With Cancer In Tribute – Hollywood Life

Stephanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Caitlin Dever mourns the death of her mother, Kathy Dever, who died after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

Caitlin Dever His mother shared the sad news Kathy Dever Died of breast cancer on February 21. The 27-year-old actress posted a heartbreaking tribute to her mom with recent and throwback photos of the pair. Caitlin also wrote an emotional message in which she told Kathy she was her “life” and her “everything.”

“I don’t even have words,” The Booksmart the star began her caption. “I will never say enough about the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family. Your love was everywhere. He was having coffee with you in the morning and shopping at Real Real, he was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt on it of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, he was laying in your bed with you. Seinfeld And hearing your infectious laugh as you recite each line from memory. They used to make fun of each other. It was telling you about my day, getting the best advice from you that anyone would be so lucky to receive, going places with you because wherever we were..we were having fun and laughing.”

Caitlin continued, “Your love was like sunshine, it warmed me when I needed it most and made me smile when I was never sad. You were loved by all. you are my favorite The sweetest in the world. I will be forever broken without you and I don’t know how I will move on. I am thankful that you gave me Maddie, Jane and Dad…because of you we will always have each other to lean on. You are the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever, forever, grateful for the special time we spend with you, dear mother… it will never be enough.”

“I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand to hold, more than anything in the world,” the Emmy nominee continued in her heartbreaking post. “You did everything well. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. Die jiggery dude. oh how i love you What a gift it is to love you. I love you forever, Mom. ❤️.”

Caitlyn received a lot of support from other celebrities in the comments section paying tribute to her mom. Riley Cafe, Brie Larson, Olivia Wilde, Dan Levy, Rosario Dawson, Ben Platt, Kathryn Newton, Mindy Kaling, Beanie Feldstein, Maude ApatowAnd Julian Moore Everyone sent sweet messages to Kaitlyn to mourn the loss of her mom.

Caitlyn revealed in 2020 that her mom had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for ten years. She opened up about her mom’s health battle in an Instagram post during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“She was diagnosed at 39 and every day since then has been a horrible battle,” Caitlyn said at the time. “Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days she has a positive interview and then it’s a good day. Every day is different and we get through it together as a family.”

A month before her mother’s death, it was announced that Kaitlyn would star in season 2 of the hit HBO series. The Last of Us. She was cast as Abby, a character from the popular video game on which the TV series is based. Caitlin is also known for her roles Unbelievable, Dopeseek, Dear Evan HansenAnd A ticket to heaven.