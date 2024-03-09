Girondins4Ever Quevilli-Rouen with many young people!

This Saturday at 7:00 p.m., The Girondins de Bordeaux

Get on the lawn

Metmut Atlantic Stadium – Rene Gallis team of Quivilly-Rouen

on behalf of

Day 28 of Ligue 2 BKT.

who are absent from the Girondins

Emmanuel Beumla, suffering from a muscle tear in his right hamstring, has already been ruled out for several matches. He should return after the international break.

Matthias de Amorim, who underwent surgery on the meniscus in his right knee a few months ago, is slowly coming back. He recently started running again. To see him again by the end of the season in Ligue 2, he will have to step through the reserve box to regain his health.

Important Nsimba In front of Guingamp, angry, came out on the hour mark. Ultimately, it’s bad news because the left side is suffering from a sprained ankle, and the tendon is affected. His absence is estimated for another month.

Apparently, Albert Ellis

will not be. After emerging from a coma, talking and walking again, the Honduran international will begin his rehabilitation. We got the good news to learn that after his shock and whatever happened after the match against Guingamp, he shouldn’t have any “significant after-effects”. Whether he will one day return to professional football remains to be seen. On the other hand, it almost certainly shouldn’t be this season.

Gayton Weissbach

He injured his adductor on a strike during the pre-match warm-up at Rodez. Bordeaux No. 10 took tests earlier in the week, less severe than expected.

Ellen BedfianThe club’s young goalkeeper, who has already appeared in the pro squad, is injured in his quadriceps.

Finally Lenny Piringuel,

Once again not retained in the group.

Others Absent: Grégoire Swiderski, Davy Rouyard, Yael Mouanga, Tijani Atallah, Fauseni Keita, Glen Younousse, Byani Mpata Lama, Alpha Diallo, Emerick Depuse, Emilion Makagni, Dimitri Manim, Lucas Roquero, Luc Esina, David Obegli.

On the Quévilly-Rouen side

from the begining Logan Delier-Chaubet

will not be. First for injury, then because his loan did not require him to play against his training club. later, Nadjib CisseBecause of the lack of rhythm, it may not even be. Alexandre BonnetAbsent since October 2023, reappeared but will be very tight.

Jean-Louis Garcia benefits from two returns. Khalifa Coulibaly is back from suspension. Kayne BonnevieSuffering from psoas, number 2 would be the goalkeeper.

holders

Bordeaux : Johnson – Michelin, Bokele, Barbet (c), De Lima – Diaz, Ignatenko, Pitu – Davitashvili, Vipotnik, Vetro

substitute : Strzek (G), Marcelin, Akomi, Kesubi, Sissokho, Livolant, Nga

Quivilly-Rouen (to be confirmed) : Leroy – Betis, Pierrette, Sissokho – Lorik, Gabele (C), Cadio, Sangare, Pendant – Soumano, Koulibaly

substitute : Bonnevi (G), Sissoko, Fortes, Roche, Poha, Camara, do Marcolino

Coach Riera

“A revenge for the first leg (lost 3-2)? No, we had a bad match, especially the first half. It was a match where I said at half-time that we gave 45 minutes, and then it was already difficult to come back… We always start matches well today. On the other hand, I remember this QRM match and the one against Bastia, they are two of the worst matches we have played so far. No sense of revenge, just a wish that it doesn’t happen again. We forgot about this match, it’s been a long time now (smiles). We consider only three points, which are very important. But as always because next week we will also talk about the importance of three points (smile). The most important thing is that right now we are positive, we feel good, that we feel good. Last match, like I said, we were 0-1 up, we were good with the ball for 15 minutes. Then we must continue to defend with the ball, of course to score another goal if possible, but above all to defend with the ball. This way, the opponent can do no damage.

REFERRING BODY

Chief Referee Ahmed Taleb



Assigned Inspector

Jean-Paul Grade

Assistant Referee Matthew Bonnetin

Assistant Referee Stephane Panont

The fourth referee Guillaume Janin

Referral Representative Ghislaine LABBE

Representative

Christy Cornus

