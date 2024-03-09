Sports

TV: Canal+ Fear, has 0% audience in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read

Last summer, the Saudi Pro League bolstered itself by bringing in stars like Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. But the audience is a disaster for Canal+.

Organizers of the Saudi Arabian Championship thought they could excite the football world by dropping hundreds of millions of euros to convince several aging stars to join their competition. With the great blows of exceptional contracts, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema opened the ball for other prestigious signings to Banks. And inevitably, several channels flocked to the box office to grab the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League. In France, it was Canal+ that did not spare a million euros to participate in this competition, which the encrypted channel attaches great importance to. But the audience was leaked and on the part of the Saudi Pro League broadcaster, we are obviously sorry. And there is something.

0% audience share for Saudi Pro League on Canal+

Indeed, Sacha Nokovich reports in Sports Daily that the latest poster last Friday was A.l Hilal at Al Ittihad, attended by several internationals including N’Golo Kanté, gathered 5,000 spectators. As our colleague pointed out wryly, this represents an audience that is six times smaller than the national match between Rouen and Sochaux, which is also broadcast by Canal+ Sport. For Médiametrie, this represents an audience of 0% of the entire public. And this match which did not feature any of the megastars of the Saudi Pro League was indeed no exception. Even if these figures are confidential, the average audience for a Saudi Arabian championship is 15,000 people. Primarily, this will not put into question the broadcast of this competition on Canal+ which at the same time is preparing to definitively sever ties with our good old Ligue 1. It is true that the price to be paid is not the same, but clearly neither. Do the audience.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Mbappé sends the Parisians into the round of 16 of the Coupe de France

January 20, 2024

Rennais Stadium. Julian Steffan: “Penalties from big teams in certain stadiums…”

2 weeks ago

PSG: Mbappé to offer Luis Enrique XXL transfer window

February 4, 2024

Rico, the miracle is coming soon

January 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button