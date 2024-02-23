Cash flow at departure of Thomas Tuchel

Surprised without being one. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich announced their amicable parting ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the 2023-24 season. A disappointment for the Bavarians, who had high hopes for the TT. But the mayonnaise group didn’t and the results weren’t the same. For this reason, the residents and coaches of the Allianz Arena decided to end the year together before stopping spending. The idea is to be able to work on his succession in peace while allowing him to be able to discuss with other clubs to find a base.

A win-win agreement that the 50-year-old technician talked about in a press release published by the Munich resident. “We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, my coaching team and I will of course continue to do everything possible to ensure maximum success. A brief message from Tuchel. But German journalists had hoped he would be more vocal at a press conference this Friday. Indeed, it was his first media outing after announcing his departure. And he didn’t shy away from the subject.

Unai Emery is on Bayern Munich’s shortlist

Tuchel reflects on his departure from Bayern Munich

He began by saying: “We spoke on Tuesday and informed the team and people on Wednesday. We are not satisfied with the way we played and the points total as well as the recent three defeats. If the coach was responsible, I wouldn’t be here today. No one is to blame, but I am responsible. The development of the game, the results are not as I expected. Asked about other culprits of this failure, he said: “Those in charge know my analysis. This is a very self-critical analysis and certainly not an analysis intended for the public. »

After that, Tuchel talked about the continuation of his adventure in Munich, where he will have to continue working until the end of the season knowing that he will not be there next year. But that doesn’t bother him. “It’s easy, because we love football and we love what we do. For me, it never matters whether I have a five-year contract or a five-week contract, a big contract or a small contract. All that matters is the here and now. These are new circumstances, but that doesn’t matter. I love this work and will of course do it with the same energy as before. There is clarity, clarity gives freedom and freedom is always good, both for training and playing.

The coach does not regret his choice

Reporters also asked him if he regretted his choice to join Bayern. “There is no point in looking back. At that time a call came and we decided to do it within 48 hours because we believed and wanted to do it. We took a lot of points, we broke some records. We forget that we have been extremely unlucky with injuries. We have enough confidence in the technical staff and we assure ourselves. But we consistently failed to take the team to the next level. That’s why we split up in the summer.”

Frustrated at not succeeding in relaunching the German machine, TT assured that he did not blame his men. “I am disappointed with myself and the way we are playing now. But I am not personally disappointed with the players. We expect a lot from them and try to get the best.” However, his relationship with several elements of the group, including Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Kimmich, was not great. Regarding the last player mentioned, Thomas Tuchel expressed his thoughts.

TT does not blame the players

“Josh is a very important player, a leader. I think Josh has not been at his best in recent matches as well. We are fighting for common goals, that will not change. Ready to push forward with his team, Tuchel hopes to trust the motivated and professional players with him until the end. Otherwise, TT believes it will say more about the players than about his authority. But the German admits that this particular situation will allow him to be somewhat less pressured and more free.

“The situation is changing. My decisions will now be characterized by greater freedom because I know that I no longer have to evaluate the long-term impact of a particular decision. We can now train all matches like cup matches. For me personally, things don’t have a long-term impact. There are plenty of examples where something like this can help a coach or a team. I always expect the maximum. We don’t manage to do that very often (…) We’re playing two more songs, as unlikely as it seems at the moment. And every weekend, we want to take three points (in the championship, editor’s note).” He starts tomorrow against RB Leipzig. Next up for Tuchel who knows his time in Bavaria is numbered.