Find the number of IQ points lost if you have them

Four years ago, the world discovered Covid-19 and incarceration. Some contracted the virus and then got rid of it, others not or in asymptomatic form. But more than 2 million French people still have symptoms: we are talking about prolonged Covid. A recent study looked at the effects of the covid infection on our intelligence quotient and our cognitive abilities, note the drop in points.

Covid has affected the respiratory and cognitive functions of the population

These are British researchers from Imperial College London who have just distributed the results of their study published in the scientific journal. New England Journal of Medicine. Scientists wanted Take an interest in the impact of Covid-19 on our brains. They focused on 113,000 British adults who were infected with the virus. The latter is Passed various tests to analyze his immediate memory, his ability to find his way in space, define words and his concentration.. Result: The more severe or persistent the symptoms, the greater the decline in cognitive abilities in the subjects.

The longer the covid, the lower the IQ

Thus, the researchers were able to find out People who contracted the virus and recovered in less than a month lost 3 intelligence quotient points. (IQ) compared to a group of people who were never infected. Bad, people Affected by the virus and those suffering from covid for a long timei.e. those who still have symptoms more than three months after infection, showing a 6 point drop in their IQ.

So studies show that people “Prevalence of post-Covid-19 disease“, the term given to this form of Covid by Public Health France, would be more stupid due to infection. The study also shows that Patients hospitalized in intensive care can lose up to 9 IQ points. A public administrative body under the supervision of the Ministry of Health considers it Long-term Covid-19 affects 4% of the adult population, or more than 2 million French people.

This study goes in the direction of certain scientists and doctors, who warned about this fact The virus not only attacks the respiratory functions but also the brain. Another study conducted in the USA showed that one million Americans of working age admitted to having difficulty concentrating and remembering after the pandemic compared to the previous fifteen years.

Researchers note that These results concern patients infected with the virus before Omicron. People affected by this variant who recovered in less than a month did not lose any IQ points and Vaccinated people lost fewer points than unvaccinated people. It remains to be seen whether individuals who recover from Covid will be able to regain their pre-infection cognitive functions.