There will be another function of Viagra that we generally know about, and here it is!

If we know its function in the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men, Viagra (or sildenafil) will also reduce the risk of development. Alzheimer’s disease. Large-scale research by researchers at University College London in England, in any case, shows this. They examined the medical records of 260,000 men suffering from erectile dysfunction between 2000 and 2017. The little blue pills also have other effects on the brain. We will explain it to you.

Encouraging results

During the study, a total of 1,119 men were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Who was prescribed Viagra (or a similar drug). The risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease was 18% lower, Compared to others, who were not prescribed this drug. Although these results cannot conclude a cause and effect, they do show a link between Viagra use and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Actual clinical trials are still being conducted to determine whether the drug actually has an effect on Alzheimer’s disease in both men and women.

Why Viagra?

In addition to its action on erectile dysfunction, Viagra is also used in people suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension, as it improves blood circulation by dilating blood vessels. And since cardiovascular risk factors are associated with certain types of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers wanted to look at the effect of the latter.