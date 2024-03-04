Do we only use 10% of our brain?

High-resolution electroencephalogram (HR-EEG) at a research laboratory in Geneva, Switzerland.

DECRYPTION – The idea that we use only a very limited part of our brain capacity has become popular.

A recent ad for a major supermarket brand features a little girl currently visiting the Palais de la Découvert who explains that humans “use only 10% of their brain capacity. And this is amazing at all the scientific advances made with so little. Advertisers Conclusion: is” It’s crazy what you can do with 10 %. is” The string is a little long, but it is mainly based on an old belief in neuroscience, which has long been invalidated!

The origin of this “doctrine” is not entirely clear. It would be an American psychologist from Harvard, William James, who put forward this hypothesis in 19.E Century In its defense, the latter did not have brain imaging capabilities at the time. And he would never have phrased things so suddenly.

Nevertheless, for one reason or another, the idea became popular. Maybe because it sparks fantasy…