Health. How do men experience their andropause, the “male menopause”?

Andropause corresponds to the decline in testosterone associated with natural aging. Associated symptoms, such as low energy, decreased concentration, weight gain and erectile dysfunction are still unknown. However, andropause affects 10 to 20% of men after age 50 and up to 50% after age 70.

The term male menopause is actually misleading. If it relies on knowledge of menopause to raise questions about the topic of andropause. But the occurrence of androgen deficiency in men is very different from menopause in women. If menopause indicates the end of fertility in women by the complete cessation of production of sex hormones, andropause does not mark the end of fertility in men. How do men experience their andropause, the “male menopause”? Western France gives you the answer.

A gradual decline in testosterone

Andropause does not mark before and after in women. It is a gradual shift. It is age-related androgen deficiency (DALA), androgens are the male sex hormones of which we know testosterone in particular.

Testosterone is a sex hormone that is secreted by the sexual organs. It is also present in men and women, but in smaller amounts, hence its name male sex hormone. And it plays an important role in emotional and physical well-being. In men, testosterone is produced primarily in the testes and regulates libido, bone mass, fat distribution, muscle mass and strength, but also the production of red blood cells and sperm. A hellish mission, therefore, for this hormone that goes “away”, one fine day.

It is from puberty that testosterone is produced, with a peak around age 20. “From the age of 30, testosterone levels in the blood naturally decline by about 1% to 2% per year. This decline is more gradual than menopause in women and often has no or only mild symptoms. However, in some men, it accounts for a real change in quality of life. Online medical consultation site Livy explains.

So the decrease in testosterone secretion is constant. “A European study found this deficiency in about 2% of men aged 40 to 79 and about 5% of men aged 70 to 79.” adds Livi. Andropause occurs before the age of 50 “can be described as premature but has no strict definition”, Doctissimo clarifies.

Symptoms during this gradual hormonal drop are numerous. Men affected by andropause may suffer from osteoporosis, loss of strength and muscle mass, loss of body hair, hot flashes and night sweats, loss of libido, erectile problems, infertility, low self-esteem, mood disorders (anger, depression, irritability, sadness, etc.). .), fatigue, concentration and memory problems, increased body fat, sleep disorders.

Lack of exercise and sleep

We often talk about a mid-life crisis, not to mention hormones in men… Some changes in health, professional problems, financial insecurity or loss of loved ones can lead to this age of mid-life. An existential crisis whose symptoms closely resemble those of andropause. This can be loss of confidence, loss of energy, mood swings, low motivation, lack of self-esteem, altered libido, etc.

If, in addition, the lifestyle is poor with poor diet, lack of exercise, lack of sleep or excessive alcohol consumption, identifying the cause of the symptoms can be complicated.

Testosterone deficiency is mainly due to natural aging of our organs, but there are other factors such as “Testicular damage, being overweight, excessive alcohol consumption, a sedentary lifestyle, certain medical conditions such as cancer, HIV, lupus, mumps and organ failure, as well as the use of certain medications,” Can we read on online consultation site. In cases of high blood pressure, diabetes, prostate disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the risk of experiencing marked and noted andropause is also higher.

“Are you feeling sad or moody? »

The diagnosis can be made through a blood test of testosterone levels, which should be done between 8 and 10 am. If you are 40 years of age or older and experience the symptoms described above, it is important to talk to your doctor or andrologist. He will be able to determine whether this androgen deficiency problem is related to age or another pathology.

“He may also ask you some questions from the Screening Questionnaire for Androgen Deficiency Associated with Male Aging (ADAM). The questions are: Have you noticed a decrease in your libido? Are you experiencing a decrease in energy? Do you feel a decrease in exercise endurance? Have you decreased in height? Have you noticed a decrease in your enjoyment of life? Do you feel sad and/or moody? Are your erections less strong? Have you noticed a recent change in your abilities in general? Do you sleep after the evening meal? Have you noticed a recent decrease in your work capacity?”, Livy concluded.

Andropause increases the risk of cardiovascular risk and osteoporosis. “The protective mechanisms are complex, but normal testosterone levels reduce the risk of heart attack and atherosclerosis through vasodilation and reduction of inflammation. Conversely, decreased testosterone levels will promote metabolic syndrome, with increased cardiovascular risk. Adam explains Verdi on the Doctissimo site.