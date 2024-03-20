Age-related cognitive decline is more complex than previously thought

“As people age—even in good health—the brain becomes less precise about how different categories of visual information are represented in the visual cortex. This age-related decline in neuronal selectivity, or heterogeneity, is linked to deterioration in memory performance. “

A new study, published in Journal of Neurosciencesuggesting that this decline in memory is actually linked to more complex brain mechanisms than previously thought.

Memory: Declining neuronal selectivity in seniors

As part of their work, researchers from the Center for Vital Longevity at the University of Texas in the United States analyzed data from 48 healthy adults, half of whom had an average age of 22 years. And another was 69 years old. Using old functional MRI techniques, they examined participants’ brain activity while they viewed and processed images of life scenes or objects. They were shown some images multiple times, allowing them to measure the brain activity produced by both image categories and individual objects.

Regarding image categories, scientists have discovered, “As expected, the older group showed less preference for life scenes than the younger group, but not for objects”, we can read in the press release. But in terms of individual elements, it appeared “The older group had reduced preferences for both scenes and objects.”