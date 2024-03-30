Federal judge reprimands Trump for attack on Judge Merchan

(CNN) — A sitting federal judge on Thursday sharply criticized Donald Trump’s attacks on the judge overseeing the former president’s criminal case linked to alleged hush money payments, telling CNN that such statements threaten the viability of the American legal system.



District Judge Reggie Walton spoke with CNN’s Caitlan Collins on “The Source” in the wake of Trump’s attacks on Judge Juan Merchan, which helped prompt a New York judge to place a gag order on the former president earlier this week. It is not common for federal judges to speak publicly, especially about specific political or legal situations.

“It’s very disheartening when someone makes comments about a judge, and it’s especially problematic when those comments are in the form of threats, especially if they’re directed at one’s own family,” said Walton, who, like her daughter, has also experienced threats. have faced . “We do these jobs because we are committed to the rule of law and we believe in the rule of law, and the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges willing to perform their duties without fear of potential physical harm.”

“I think it’s important to preserve our democracy that we preserve the rule of law,” Walton said in an interview. “And the rule of law can only be upheld if we have independent judicial officers who can do their jobs and make sure that the laws are, in fact, followed and that the laws apply equally to everyone who appears in our courts.”

“I think it’s important that, as judges, we speak up and say things that are likely to affect the process, because if we don’t have a judicial system that is able to function efficiently, we are oppressed. And I don’t think that’s good for the future of our country and the future of democracy in our country,” he continued.

In addition to the New York case and other legal matters, Trump faces a possible trial in the courtroom of Judge Tanya Chutkan, one of Walton’s colleagues, in a federal election interference case. Appellate courts upheld a gag order on Trump in his 2020 federal election case that limits his ability to speak about court staff in ways that could influence his case. However, Trump continues to speak ill of judges and others involved in his court cases elsewhere when gag orders do not limit him. The use of court-imposed gag orders against him has become widespread in recent months as the former president heads toward a criminal trial and a history of documented threats has inspired his public attacks.

In New York, Trump has repeatedly attacked District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case and those involved, ahead of what would be the first criminal trial against a former president. Merchan issued his gag order hours after Trump criticized Merchan, his daughter and one of Bragg’s prosecutors. In the order, which does not prevent Trump from speaking about Bragg, who is a public figure, or a merchant himself, the judge cited that “there is a substantial risk to the administration of justice … and no less restrictive means to avoid such risk.”

Walton said Murchan “did the right thing” by not including himself in the gag order imposed on Trump.

The gag order limits Trump from making statements about potential witnesses, lawyers, court staff or family members of prosecutors or prosecutors with the intent to interfere with the case.

Walton, who has been a senior federal trial court judge in Washington since 2001, told CNN that he speaks out against threats to judges because he is concerned.

Walton said that even if threats are made against you and your family, “you have a responsibility to make sure everyone who comes into your room is treated fairly, no matter who they are or what they’ve done.”

“But still it’s very worrying because I think when judges are threatened and especially, when their families are threatened and that’s something that’s wrong and shouldn’t happen I think it’s on the rule of law. is an attack.”

Trump’s historic criminal trial will begin with jury selection on April 15, after Murch initially pushed back the start date after a dispute over delays in filing documents.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records for hush money payments he made to his then-attorney Michael Cohen before the 2016 election to prevent her from going public with his alleged romance with Trump. The former president has exonerated himself and denied the affair.

— CNN’s Caitlin Polantz contributed to this report.