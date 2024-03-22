How to Get an H-2B Work Visa: Process and Requirements

Honduras

In an increasingly globalized world, the search for job opportunities knows no borders. The H-2B work visa is a ray of hope that allows international workers to pursue their American dream by offering them a way to temporarily work in non-labor related jobs in the United States. Agriculture The process to obtain this visa is a journey in itself, starting with the Temporary Employment Certification application submitted by the US employer to the Department of Labor (DOL). This critical step establishes the basis for Form I-129, which is filed with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. (USCIS).

For those workers who are outside the United States, the next step is to apply for an H-2B visa at the US embassy or consulate in their home country. This is an exciting time as it marks the beginning of a new phase of your journey towards employment USA. On January 9, 2024, USCIS announced that it had received enough applications to reach an additional 20,716 H-2B visas available for returning workers in the first half of fiscal year 2024. However, in an exciting twist, the Department of Homeland Security and USCIS, along with the DOL, issued a temporary final rule making an additional 64,716 H-2B visas available for temporary non-agricultural workers for fiscal year 2024. The in-person interview requirement is waived for certain temporary employment nonimmigrant visa applicants who have a petition approved by USCIS. This H-2 applicants Those who have obtained at least one H-2A or H-2B visa in the past 48 months will not require an interview.

To begin this journey, applicants must have a valid job offer from a American Employer, Demonstrate that the employment is temporary and are willing to return to their home country at the end of the employment period. In addition, they must be qualified and have the necessary experience to perform the work offered. On the other hand, a US employer requesting an H-2B visa for a worker must demonstrate a need for foreign workers and that there are not enough US workers to perform the required activities.