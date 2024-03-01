A luxurious BMW with a Florida license plate is a surprise on the street of Pinar del Rio

A strange incident was captured on Wednesday in Pinar del Rio, where someone in the car was caught driving a BMW with Florida license plates.

The incident took place on the well-known Maceo Street in the city of Pinar del Río and despite the distance between the two vehicles, you can see the two orange with orange flowers on the license plate and the green letters present on the Florida car license plates. Since 2003..

In this case it’s a luxury BMW M50i, which sells for over $80,000 new.

The video was shared on TikTok by a user who identified herself as La Thali and has generated mixed reactions.

Many have questioned the “blockade” the government talks about, as more and more American-made cars are seen circulating in the country.

Others claim that many cars stolen in the United States end up in Cuba, sheet metal and all.

“There will be evidence of cars stolen in the USA circulating in Cuba, as is happening in Venezuela, who come, rent them and send them with false papers,” said a young man from Miami.

“One hundred percent false. Right now the owner is out here in Florida screaming. Same thing happened to a Mustang and the owner saw it in Cuba,” said another.

“That’s the car the gang owns Crab They are stolen in the United States, sent to Mexico and from there to Cuba,” said a third.

There was no shortage of people mentioning the cost of tires, oil changes, and maintenance costs of cars in general, where gasoline on the island is of poor quality and the streets are full of potholes.

One joker commented that the owner of the BMW was deported, car and all.

“Oh, my God, Cubans have better cars than I do living in the USA,” commented one girl.

“There is no bread, but sheet metal,” said another.

“Still the Realtor’s Roll Royce appears in Cuba,” asserted one user, regarding the increasing number of high-end cars seen on the island for months, such as The stunning private Land Rover that wowed the residents of Holguin this week.