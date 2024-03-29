Expectations rising after GTA Online update

The new GTA Online feature poses a major challenge to GTA 6 from Rockstar Games.

Which was much awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 A major challenge is faced: implementing new functionality in Grand Theft Auto Online. Indeed, players are eagerly waiting to be able to drive trains in the next opus of the saga, a recently added feature. GTA online.

Controllable Train: An Innovation That’s Already Getting People Talking

Latest update of GTA online Allowed players to drive a freight train for a short period of time during missions Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid. Despite the brevity of this experience, it generated a lot of interest among fans of the franchise, reflecting the same anticipation for GTA 6.

High expectations for GTA 6

Besides the addition of controllable trains, players can expect a variety of vehicles from GTA 6. With about 800 separate and controlled vehicles GTA onlineThe bar is high GTA 6. In addition, Players hope for more interactionAs was done in Red Dead Redemption 2Where it is possible to take control of the train at any time.

A big challenge: the transition to GTA Online 2

transition to GTA Online 2 It promises to be a real challenge for the players. Regular people have to acquaint themselves with new environments, without the possibility of transferring their progress. To attract these experienced players, GTA Online 2 Something new has to be offered, such as heists, unique cars and special weapons.