A free surprise update that will change your gaming experience forever! Click to learn more!

Hey gamers! Following suspicious update activity on Steam, something big could be happening in Red Dead Redemption 2.

That said, as good as the game is, it can also be said to be one of the biggest examples of untapped potential in the gaming world. Red Dead Redemption 2 featured an online mode that didn’t really achieve much, perhaps because there wasn’t as much new content to add to the game set in the past. GTA V Online has seen many updates over the years, adding a variety of absurd properties, vehicles and accessories like flying motorcycles, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has had to stay a little more realistic. That said, the game would definitely have benefited from an “Undead Nightmare” mode, and it’s a crime that it was never added.

However, it looks like something is happening for Red Dead Redemption 2, as there have been several updates for the game on Steam over the past few months, more than ever, despite being released years ago.

These are “backend” updates, as ComicBook reported, but fan theories suggest they’re building something big, whether it’s a single-player expansion or a special event for Red Dead Online mode. While it would be amazing to finally have new content to play, it’s probably a distant dream, especially since Rockstar is all-in on GTA VI development.

Just have to wait and see what happens. Rockstar remains as tight-lipped as ever on the subject, so the company’s fingers crossed is a pleasant surprise for us as we await the release of GTA VI next year.