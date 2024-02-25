Lady Gaga will headline the Fortnite Festival

Edit February 22 at 2:50 pm: Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, clarified that this is not a live concert by Lady Gaga, but voices, costumes and equipment representing the singer are available in Fortnite starting this Thursday. Festival mode.

It’s hard to keep Poker face behind his screen. On Tuesday evening, the pop star announced her participation in the Fortnite festival X, formerly Twitter. This new mode of the super-popular battle royale gives players the chance to take part in a virtual concert by going on stage to play specific music. As part of the launch of this “festival”, players were already able to enjoy the music video exclusively. famous via The Weekend.

Fortnite Which claimed 100 million players in November, is now very familiar with collaborations with the music world. In 2020, in full captivity, a giant avatar of Travis Scott appeared in the game, in a one-of-a-kind eight-minute fantasy clip. Ditto for Ariana Grande in 2021. The following year, a series of events called “Sound Waves” interrupted the Battle Royal Games with virtual mini-concerts, in which Aya Nakamura made a notable appearance. Most recently, in December, Eminem performed on the game’s virtual stage.

With this type of event, Fortnite And its publisher Epic Games continues their diversity strategy. The game now has its own spin-off (Lego Fortnite And Rocket Racing). Disney has also invested 1.5 billion euros in the company, as noted in a press release on February 7, and intends to build a kind of virtual amusement park there. Just enough to get a little closer to the metaverse.

According to Epic Games, reported by world, Travis Scott’s concert in Fortnite drew 12.3 million people. According to Konbini, Eminem was heard by 20 million people at the game, not counting rebroadcasts of the event by streamers on YouTube and Twitch. Whether Lady Gaga will set a new record remains to be seen.